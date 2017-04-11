For £500,000 you’ll live the high life at this top-floor flat.

It’s just a stroll from all the independent boutiques, art galleries and gastropubs in Highgate Village and is also handy for leafy walks in ancient Queen’s Wood.

A complete makeover to the two-bedroom home has resulted in a sleek space that incorporates living, dining and kitchen areas, all framed by exposed-brick walls and showcasing a mixed use of textures to divide the spaces.

Sleek and stylish: The flat has been lovingly remodelled to create a unique space

Parquet flooring gives a warm feel to the reception area, while a pale composite floor against streamlined white gloss cabinetry gives a cool, bright ambience to the kitchen/dining space. Fitted wardrobes and wood panels feature in both bedrooms.

The apartment is superbly located for Highgate Tube, with East Finchley and Archway also close by.

Call Greene & Co on 020 8012 1774 for more details.