  1. Property news
  2. Buying

Hip Highgate flat for sale is a masterclass in modern design:stylish north London pad is a showcase for exposed brick walls and mood lighting

The bright split-level apartment has been beautifully finished and is a short stroll to Highgate Tube on the Northern Line.

Click to follow
H&P
londonbuy1hp.jpg

For £500,000 you’ll live the high life at this top-floor flat.

It’s just a stroll from all the independent boutiques, art galleries and gastropubs in Highgate Village and is also handy for leafy walks in ancient Queen’s Wood.

A complete makeover to the two-bedroom home has resulted in a sleek space that incorporates living, dining and kitchen areas, all framed by exposed-brick walls and showcasing a mixed use of textures to divide the spaces.

londonbuy2hp.jpg
Sleek and stylish: The flat has been lovingly remodelled to create a unique space

Parquet flooring gives a warm feel to the reception area, while a pale composite floor against streamlined white gloss cabinetry gives a cool, bright ambience to the kitchen/dining space. Fitted wardrobes and wood panels feature in both bedrooms. 

The apartment is superbly located for Highgate Tube, with East Finchley and Archway also close by.

Call Greene & Co on 020 8012 1774 for more details.


Follow us on Twitter @HomesProperty, Facebook and Instagram

Comments