For £500,000 you’ll live the high life at this top-floor flat.
It’s just a stroll from all the independent boutiques, art galleries and gastropubs in Highgate Village and is also handy for leafy walks in ancient Queen’s Wood.
A complete makeover to the two-bedroom home has resulted in a sleek space that incorporates living, dining and kitchen areas, all framed by exposed-brick walls and showcasing a mixed use of textures to divide the spaces.
Parquet flooring gives a warm feel to the reception area, while a pale composite floor against streamlined white gloss cabinetry gives a cool, bright ambience to the kitchen/dining space. Fitted wardrobes and wood panels feature in both bedrooms.
The apartment is superbly located for Highgate Tube, with East Finchley and Archway also close by.
Call Greene & Co on 020 8012 1774 for more details.
Follow us on Twitter @HomesProperty, Facebook and Instagram
- More about:
- London
- property
- Buying
- London property
- Highgate
- north London
- flats
Comments