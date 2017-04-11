Keep confetti at the ready and get set to say “I do” to The Priory Hotel, a popular wedding/private hire venue in Stretton Sugwas near the cathedral city of Hereford.

The former rectory in three acres of mature gardens is a lovely year-round setting for weddings and other special functions.

It comes with a three-bedroom owner’s flat and eight en suite bedrooms, plus a one-bedroom, fully equipped serviced flat, all bringing in a pretty penny.

Perfect host: The hotel is a great all-round venue for weddings and other functions

Its restaurant can seat 35 guests and has doors to the main function room, where 50 more can enjoy views over the lush gardens through floor-to-ceiling shuttered windows, while the bespoke bar is perfect for popping the bubbly.

The Wye Valley, Forest of Dean and the Cotswolds are among the beauty spots within easy driving distance.

The hotel is listed for £1,055,000. Call business specialists Christie & Co on 0121 396 1030 for more details.