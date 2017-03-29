Bermondsey Works is perfectly placed to profit from the two new Bakerloo line stations planned for Old Kent Road. The first phase of the line extension will run from Elephant & Castle to Lewisham via New Cross Gate.

Transport for London has identified sites for the new stations at the junctions with Albany Road and Asylum Road, and although it will be up to 10 years before Bakerloo trains start operating, the green light for the extension is helping to cement the future of this up-and-coming, currently Tube-starved area.

Berkeley Homes, London Square and even aristocratic property company Grosvenor are among the big developers buying land for local homes. Bermondsey Works, postcode SE16, is the first scheme out of the blocks.

From £517,500: flats at Bermondsey Works share a roof garden and a concierge

Located between the two proposed stations, it has 148 flats and duplexes above a new free school and City of London sixth form academy plus communal roof gardens, 24-hour concierge, private gym, underground parking and cycle storage.

Prices start at £517,500 for a two-bedroom flat. Help-to-Buy is available, meaning buyers need a lower minimum deposit of £25,875. Call Telford Homes on 020 3538 3457.