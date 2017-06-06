If you’re on the hunt for a new home this weekend, start in leafy Wimbledon, just south of Wimbledon Village, where this one-bedroom, show flat launches on Saturday at energy efficient development Middleton Court.

Set on the ground floor, the flat enjoys a full width terrace out to communal gardens from a generous living space that incorporates lounge/dining and kitchen areas, with a host of high-spec details, including underfloor heating and sleek appliances.

Style continues in the bedroom, with its plush carpet, fitted wardrobe and floor to ceiling windows, and for peace of mind, there’s a video entry-phone system.

The dreamy open spaces of Wimbledon Common are also on the doorstep.

At £480,000, the Help to Buy scheme is available, contact Hamptons International on 0203 451 1544.