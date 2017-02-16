  1. Property news
  2. Buying

Hackney records biggest house price growth in London:average property prices soar by 700 per cent in two decades

A new report reveals house prices in the borough of Hackney have shot up by an average of £531,000 over the last two decades.

Click to follow
H&P

The average cost of buying in every London borough - February 2017

The average cost of buying in every London borough - February 2017

  • 1/31 Barking and Dagenham

    Average price December 2016: £288,927

    Average price December 2015: £253,145

    Annual change: 14.1%

    Figures based on February 2017 ONS House Price Report

    Bob Comics/Flickr

  • 2/31 Barnet

    Average price December 2016: £532,486

    Average price December 2015: £501,293

    Annual change: 6.2%

  • 3/31 Bexley

    Average price December 2016: £334,634

    Average price December 2015: £295,744

    Annual change: 13.1%

    Daniel Lynch

  • 4/31 Brent

    Average price December 2016: £494,913

    Average price December 2015: £468,584

    Annual change: 5.6%

    Daniel Lynch

  • 5/31 Bromley

    Average price December 2016: £436,204

    Average price December 2015: £411,124

    Annual change: 6.1%

    Graham Hussey

  • 6/31 Camden

    Average price December 2016: £866,973

    Average price December 2015: £796,767

    Annual change: 8.8%

    Daniel Lynch

  • 7/31 Croydon

    Average price December 2016: £365,564

    Average price December 2015: £330,486

    Annual change: 10.6%

    Alamy Stock Photo

  • 8/31 Ealing

    Average price December 2016: £491,441

    Average price December 2015: £475,935

    Annual change: 3.3%

  • 9/31 Enfield

    Average price December 2016: £394,691

    Average price December 2015: £359,625

    Annual change: 9.8%

    Alamy

  • 10/31 Greenwich

    Average price December 2016: £375,188

    Average price December 2015: £360,228

    Annual change: 4.2%

    Daniel Lynch

  • 11/31 Hackney

    Average price December 2016: £545,921

    Average price December 2015: £528,858

    Annual change: 3.2%

  • 12/31 Hammersmith and Fulham

    Average price December 2016: £755,759

    Average price December 2015: £771,960

    Annual change: -2.1%

  • 13/31 Haringey

    Average price December 2016: £556,116

    Average price December 2015: £518,352

    Annual change: 7.3%

  • 14/31 Harrow

    Average price December 2016: £463,166

    Average price December 2015: £435,864

    Annual change: 6.3%

  • 15/31 Havering

    Average price December 2016: £353,659

    Average price December 2015: £314,588

    Annual change: 12.4%

    John Winfield

  • 16/31 Hillingdon

    Average price December 2016: £415,840

    Average price December 2015: £380,185

    Annual change: 9.4%

  • 17/31 Hounslow

    Average price December 2016: £400,076

    Average price December 2015: £368,802

    Annual change: 8.5%

  • 18/31 Islington

    Average price December 2016: £663,496

    Average price December 2015: £638,445

    Annual change: 3.9%

  • 19/31 Kensington and Chelsea

    Average price December 2016: £1,317,424

    Average price December 2015: £1,264,909

    Annual change: 4.2%

    Shutterstock

  • 20/31 Kingston upon Thames

    Average price December 2016: £487,011

    Average price December 2015: £460,578

    Annual change: 5.7%

  • 21/31 Lambeth

    Average price December 2016: £521,422

    Average price December 2015: £484,535

    Annual change: 7.6%

    DANIEL LYNCH

  • 22/31 Lewisham

    Average price December 2016: £419,005

    Average price December 2015: £374,745

    Annual change: 11.8%

  • 23/31 Merton

    Average price December 2016: £502,551

    Average price December 2015: £490,898

    Annual change: 2.4%

  • 24/31 Newham

    Average price December 2016: £353,476

    Average price December 2015: £319,493

    Annual change: 10.6%

  • 25/31 Redbridge

    Average price December 2016: £404,344

    Average price December 2015: £369,059

    Annual change: 9.6%

  • 26/31 Richmond upon Thames

    Average price December 2016: £643,071

    Average price December 2015: £640,645

    Annual change: 0.40%

    Graham Hussey

  • 27/31 Southwark

    Average price December 2016: £509,634

    Average price December 2015: £488,642

    Annual change: 4.3%

    Jeremy Selwyn

  • 28/31 Sutton

    Average price December 2016: £369,996

    Average price December 2015: £341,717

    Annual change: 8.3%

    Alamy Stock Photo

  • 29/31 Tower Hamlets

    Average price December 2016: £474,065

    Average price December 2015: £444,125

    Annual change: 6.7%

  • 30/31 Waltham Forest

    Average price December 2016: £438,855

    Average price December 2015: £386,441

    Annual change: 13.6%

    Daniel Lynch

  • 31/31 Wandsworth

    Average price December 2016: £626,488

    Average price December 2015: £594,044

    Annual change: 5.5%

East London's Hackney has seen the steepest price growth in house prices in London over the past 20 years.

Property prices in the borough have soared by 702 per cent, from £75,000 in 1996 to more than £605,000 in 2016, according to a new report by Lloyds Bank.

The average house price was 3.3 times the amount of average annual salaries in 1996, homes in the area now cost a staggering 14.2 times more than the average London wage.

A story of transformation 
The borough of Hackney stretches from Shoreditch to Upper Clapton. Over the past two decades it has been transformed from one of London’s least-loved boroughs to one of its most desirable. 

It is a diverse part of London, with new-build flats cropping up alongside the grand Georgian and Victorian houses that are typical of the area, and commonly turned into flats.

Studio flats start from as little £150,000, but these are a rare find as small one-bedroom apartments are typically priced upwards from £250,000. Meanwhile, three-bedroom flats in Shoreditch can now cost anywhere up to £4.25 million.

If there is one word that sums up the Hackney of today, it’s 'trendy'. “Hackney is a very artistic and creative place,” says estate agent Jay Jethwa, from the local branch of Winkworth.

London’s first luxury outlet shopping district, Hackney Walk along Morning Lane, brings tourists to Hackney Central, with branches of Burberry, Aquascutum, Pringle, Nike, Joseph and Matches, some housed in glamorously revamped golden railway arches designed by starchitect David Adjaye.

In Dalston, a wave of regeneration has spawned community gardens, fringe theatre, more restaurants and late-night bars.

Neighbouring Stoke Newington is home to a Whole Foods organic supermarket, a controversial addition to the area that initially received a mixed response from locals on the grounds that it is part of a chain.

In 2006, Clapton was known as 'murder mile', following a series of shootings in the area. Now, gentrification has brought coffee shops and delis to join the Caribbean supermarkets and Indian restaurants, and on sunny days Hackney Downs is packed with sunbathers. It was recently named as one of the top 10 property hotspots of the decade, with a 10-year rise of 142 per cent taking average asking prices in the area to £640,000. 

  • Read more

House prices across England outpace London for first time since 2008

London's property price trends
Over the past two decades house prices across London have increased by an average of 450 per cent. This growth has been largely driven by prime central London areas including Kensington and Chelsea and Westminster.

However, price growth in London's outer boroughs, such as Barking and Dagenham, Greenwich and Brent have risen faster over the past few years.

House prices in England and Wales have risen by a significantly lower 290 per cent over the same time period. This is traditionally to be expected, however 2016 ended with the average UK house price rising by 7.7 per cent to £236,000, compared to 7.5 per cent in London.

Nevertheless, the average cost of buying a home in London is still more than double the nationwide average, at £483,000.


Follow us on Twitter @HomesProperty and Facebook

Comments