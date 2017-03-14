This quintessentially English country gem is too good to miss. The dreamy Grade II-listed thatched home sits in an idyllic location on the edge of Lawshall village in Suffolk.

It lets as a holiday cottage but also comes with a two-acre paddock — perfect for equestrian pursuits or even a dog-agility field.

In Victorian times, The Ryes served as the village post office and still retains the original post office bureau, along with character beams, large inglenook fireplaces, wood-burners and exposed brick floors in the sitting and dining rooms, and a requisite Rayburn and quarry-tiled floors in the kitchen.

Heart of the home: The kitchen is brimming with cottagey character

Three double bedrooms all enjoy views over pretty cottage gardens, a sun terrace, pond and paddock beyond.

The nearest station is Bury St Edmunds just over six miles away, while the popular eighteenth-century Swan Inn just down the road is the perfect pub lunch spot.

The Ryes is on the market for £425,000 through Bedfords (01284 769999).