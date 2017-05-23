Yet more urban glamour has come to the gritty Hackney heartland with Monohaus.

What was an industrial zone of breakers’ yards and small factories between London Fields and Mare Street is now a hipster haven with designer homes and workspaces, ateliers, a craft beer premises, vinyl music shop, artisan bakery and a Nordic café serving avocado on toast.

The development mixes 47 flats with offices, shops and a gym in a new “lifestyle hub” where the boundaries of home and work are blurred. A glazed atrium at the heart of the building acts as a communal courtyard, with seating and shops alongside the residents’ entrance.

From £500,000: flats at Monohaus in Hackney

Industrial-style one- to three-bedroom flats with full-height glass have polished concrete floors, Poggenpohl kitchens, underfloor heating, Sonos smart home systems and generous balconies or terraces.

Refrigerated storage for supermarket and grocery deliveries, managed by a 24-hour concierge, is also likely to chime with busy professionals.

Prices start from £500,000. Call 0800 043 2523.

Abode is an adjacent development that similarly mixes smart flats and offices. Two-bedroom flats start from £675,000. Call 020 3826 4888.