Vibrant pops of colour set against white walls work a treat in this second-floor flat in Shepherd’s Bush W12.

Quirky details include pale sea green rubber flooring in the good-size open-plan lounge and designer kitchen, showcasing a Union Jack fridge, a turquoise breakfast bar with baby pink stools and sleek stainless steel worktops.

There’s ample light from a big window and doors out to a flat roof that’s currently undemised.

Brightness and space continue in the double bedroom with fitted wardrobes, and in the stylish bathroom with plenty of storage.

£455,000: this quirky one-bedroom flat in Shepherd's Bush

A couple of great gastropubs, plus designer shops and restaurants at Westfield London shopping centre, are on the doorstep.

Available for £455,000 through Savills (020 8012 5285).