There’s nothing quite like a blank canvas to start afresh in, especially one that has been finished to as high a standard as this Temple Fortune flat in NW11 — perfectly located for Finchley Road shops, restaurants, and the leafy open spaces of Hampstead Heath.

Set on the second floor of a smart new house conversion, it has pale grey wood floors and LED lighting in a bright, reception room that’s open-plan to dining and kitchen areas streamlined by gloss cabinetry and quartz worktops.

White walls, skylights and decent eaves storage can be found in the bedroom and the fully tiled bathroom, so clutter can be easily concealed.

Golders Green is the nearest Tube station. For sale for £399,950 through Roundtree Real Estate (020 8012 1093).