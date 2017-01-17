Back in 1938 the Royal Arsenal Co-operative Society built a modern department store in Woolwich, aiming to supply affordable food and household goods to local people. The building was a marvel of Art Deco design — all white stucco towers and long, curved balconies.

The RACS Stores in Powis Street served south-east Londoners for five decades. But sadly, by the Eighties competition from discount supermarkets was too great and the RACS was forced to merge with the Co-Op to avoid collapse.

Now its fine landmark building, empty and neglected for at least 20 years, is to be turned into new flats — earmarked by Southern Home Ownership for first-time buyers priced off the housing ladder.

The building has been named Deco, and retains original features including period metalwork, railings and mouldings, and ceilings up to 10ft high. All the flats will have private terraces or balconies.

Bringing it up to date: the flats feature integrated appliances and porcelain floor tiles in the kitchen

Prices start from £115,500 for a 35 per cent share of a one-bedroom flat. Total monthly costs come in at just over £1,240, including rent of £492, mortgage of about £648, and service charge of £102. Two-bedroom flats start at £141,750 for a 35 per cent share. Buyers will need to budget just over £1,520 a month, including rent of £603, mortgage of about £795, and £126 service charge.

WOOLWICH IS VERY MUCH IN TRANSITION

The Royal Arsenal has been rebooted by Berkeley Homes as Royal Arsenal Riverside, a glitzy collection of Thames-side flats, with new shops, bars and restaurants.

The lowdown: Woolwich Journey times from Woolwich to Canary Wharf will be eight minutes when Crossrail arrives and the council plans to redevelop three of its rundown estates - it's no wonder that commuters and investors are finding this Thames-side town increasingly appealing....



Images: Daniel Lynch

2/7 Schools Woolwich has a number of primary schools and two local comprehensive schools that are judged to be “outstanding” by Ofsted. See our full list here.

3/7 Shops Although there is a popular new town square with a giant Tesco, Woolwich town centre is still dominated by budget stores. The town has a busy market and there are branches of TK Maxx and Primark along the main shopping street, Powis Street and the surrounding streets.

4/7 Travel Woolwich is served by the DLR, National Rail and a Thames Clippers service . With Crossrail, the journey times will be eight minutes to Canary Wharf, 14 minutes to Liverpool Street and 22 minutes to Bond Street. Woolwich Arsenal is in Zone 4 and an annual Travelcard costs £1,844, while Woolwich Dockyard is in Zone 3 and an annual Travelcard costs £1,508.

5/7 Restaurants There is a gastro pub, Dial Arch , and a popular café, Cornerstone Café , in Royal Arsenal Riverside. Blue Nile in Woolwich New Road is a popular Eritrean/Italian restaurant.

6/7 Leisure and the arts There are two museums in the Royal Arsenal while the Woolwich Grand Theatre , which operated an arts centre and cinema, has now closed to make way for flats. The nearest council-owned swimming pool is the Waterfront Leisure Centre and Shooters Hill Golf Club has an 18-hole course with views over to Kent. See our full list here.





7/7 Open spaces The Thames Path runs through Royal Arsenal Riverside. Woolwich Common is owned by the Ministry of Defence but the section south of Ha-Ha Road is open to the public. Maryon Park, Gilbert’s Pit and Maryon Wilson Park are local nature reserves while, on the Plumstead side, Shrewsbury Park has a football pitch.

Powis Street is still more TK Maxx and McDonald’s than boutique and bistro, but there is a good range of restaurants, including the Eritrean-Italian Blue Nile, in Woolwich New Road.

There is also a market at Beresford Square six days a week, and plenty of pubs. For green space, Plumstead Common and Barrack Field are both within a mile.

TRANSPORT IS A REAL SELLING POINT

Trains from Woolwich to Charing Cross, Cannon Street or London Bridge take less than half an hour, while Docklands Light Railway services will take you to Stratford. From next year Woolwich will also be served by Crossrail, giving fast rail links to the West End and Heathrow airport. Locals will be able to get to Liverpool Street in 14 minutes, or Bond Street in 21 minutes.

Landmark: the former Co-Op building retains original interior mouldings, metalwork and 10ft ceilings, and all flats have a balcony or terrace

These speedy train links will be a boon for an area where the biggest drawback is a lack of entertainment, says Gary Curtis, of Hi Residential estate agents. “There are a couple of pubs but no bars to draw people here at night. And we could really do with some better shops.”

Despite this, as new housing continues to be built in the area, so property prices continue to rise. Curtis, a local for 40 years, hopes the new community will inspire the sort of regeneration seen in other parts of south and east London. “It is changing — but slowly,” he says.