Everything about Greenwich Peninsula is supersized, starting with the £8 billion being spent by the main developer, Knight Dragon, to turn 190 grim acres of derelict industrial land and an abandoned gas works into a new London district.

This is regeneration on a vast scale, the largest project of its kind in the UK, on a site neighbouring The O2.

The peninsula, a finger of land opposite Canary Wharf, has the Isle of Dogs to its west and Canning Town to the east. More than 10,000 new homes will be built in seven neighbourhoods with new schools, shops, offices, a film studio and health services by 2032.

1/7 The lowdown Known the world over as the place where east meets west, Greenwich in south-east London is a World Heritage Site that packs in some of the capital’s best-loved architectural and cultural highlights. Six miles from central London, Greenwich sits on a great loop of the Thames opposite the Isle of Dogs with views of Canary Wharf from the top of Greenwich Park. Kristy Gray

2/7 Schools The most sought-after primary school is Halstow, which the schools watchdog rates “outstanding”. The two other “outstanding” primary schools are: Tidemill in Giffin Street in nearby Deptford, and Millennium in John Harrison Way on Greenwich Peninsula. For older girls, St Ursula’s Convent RC in Crooks Hill is the “outstanding” comprehensive. Daniel Lynch

3/7 Travel Greenwich has good train connections. There are Docklands Light Railway trains straight to Canary Wharf from Greenwich and Cutty Sark for Maritime Greenwich. North Greenwich Tube station on the peninsula is on the Jubilee line and nearby is the Emirates Air Line cable car to Royal Victoria. There are regular Thames Clippers river taxi services from North Greenwich and Greenwich to Canary Wharf. DANIEL LYNCH

4/7 Shops The popular Greenwich Market is especially busy at the weekends. An antique market takes place on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Shops include Lush, well-known for its unusual printed lamp shades, while Sophia & Matt sells handbags made from distinctive printed cotton fabrics. Head to Royal Hill to find a pretty row of shops that includes a florist’s, a butcher’s, a cheese specialist, and a fruit and vegetable store. DANIEL LYNCH

5/7 Restaurants Greenwich Market hosts lots of street food stalls from all over the world. Local sausage maker Heap’s has a shop and café in Nevada Street opposite the theatre and a new café in Creek Road. The Guildford Arms in Guildford Grove is reckoned to be the best local gastropub with the advantage of a lovely garden. Chain restaurants in the area include Bill’s, Jamie’s Italian, PizzaExpress, Peyton and Byrne and GBK. Jordan Cox, pictured, is the Manager of Goddard's traditional Pie & Mash - a restaurant still owned by the original family, now in their 6th generation. DANIEL LYNCH

6/7 Open space Greenwich Park is the most historic of London’s eight Royal Parks. Located within the park is The Pavilion Café, The Royal Observatory, a deer park and The Queen’s Orchard. Walks along the Thames Path are popular and a new ecology park has opened on the Greenwich Peninsula.

7/7 Leisure and the arts Greenwich has its own theatre and two cinemas: the Greenwich Picturehouse in the centre of town and the Odeon Imax on the peninsula. The National Maritime Museum puts on talks and lectures and family fun days and The Royal Observatory has London’s only planetarium DANIEL LYNCH

So spending £1 billion on a single glass building to hold the futuristic new North Greenwich Tube station, along with new flats, shops, a hotel and offices, all by Spanish starchitect Santiago Calatrava, seems to fit the bill.

LANDMARK BUILDING

In a project with more than its fair share of smouldering grey architecture and hard landscaping, this ethereal, crown-shaped cluster of scintillating white glass towers displays Calatrava’s lightness of touch in a landmark building.

He says he was inspired by the 19th-century designs of Isambard Kingdom Brunel to create Peninsula Place, an 80ft-high glass arcade with a winter garden atrium. Its three towers will each rise more than 30 storeys above the station, which will be renamed Greenwich Peninsula station.

My inspiration: Spanish starchitect Calatrava explains his vision for Greenwich Peninsula’s newest landmark to developer Knight Dragon’s Sammy Lee and London Mayor Sadiq Khan

The development will feature 800 flats including 200 “affordable”, plus offices, shops, restaurants, a cinema, a performance venue and a hotel.

AFFORDABLE GREENWICH

So far 1,172 homes have been built at Greenwich Peninsula, likely to rise to 2,572 by the end of the year. The most expensive for sale now are priced at £1.5 million — high for the location.

First-time buyers who lack a seven-figure budget but aspire to live in this fresh, evolving London neighbourhood can opt for a shared-ownership home in a new six-storey building on the east “coast” of the peninsula, close to the river and the Greenwich Peninsula Ecology Park, being sold by housing association L&Q. Prices start at £96,750 for 25 per cent of a one-bedroom flat, and £123,750 for 25 per cent of a two bedroom flat.

From £96,750: a quarter share of a one-bedroom apartment at Greenwich Peninsula, through L&Q

Buyers of one-bedroom flats who can put down a 20 per cent deposit will need to budget for just over £900 in monthly costs including rent at £432, service charge of £163, and estimated mortgage repayments of £323.

For two-bedroom flats the monthly costs will be just under £1,100, including rent at £541, service charge at £163, and mortgage repayments of £369. L&Q has shared-ownership flats to sell at Greenwich Peninsula by spring, and will launch another 100-plus affordable homes over the next couple of years.

ACCESSIBLE

The future is dynamic for this riverside spot. From North Greenwich Tube it is already possible to reach Canary Wharf in two minutes, London Bridge in less than 10, and Waterloo in about 11 minutes. Riverbus services are nearby.

Peninsula Place: will house a winter garden, Greenwich Peninsula Tube station, 800 flats, shops, offices and a 500-room hotel

“This is fast becoming one of the most sought-after places to live,” says L&Q sales and marketing director Cathy Lloyd. “Residents will not only have access to exceptional amenities on site, but also enjoy living moments from Greenwich village, the river and cultural hotspots such as The O2 arena.”