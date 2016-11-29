  1. Property news
Shared ownership:everything you need to know abut how it works - including how much deposit you'll need, what to watch out for and how to 'staircase'

What does buying a percentage of your first home really mean? Is it cheaper? We explain the process...

London's shared-ownership developments for first-time buyers

  • 1/27 Dollar Bay Tower, Canary Wharf

    If you would like to live within walking distance of Canary Wharf, there are still shared-ownership flats at the glam, 31-storey Dollar Bay tower (onenewhome.co.uk).

  • 2/27 Dollar Bay Tower, Canary Wharf

    One-bedroom flats start at £218,000 for a 40 per cent share, with two-bedroom flats from £206,250 for a 25 per cent share. Priority will go to those already living in Tower Hamlets.

  • 3/27 Stratford, east London

    In the years since the 2012 Olympics, Stratford has rapidly matured as a great location to live, with excellent public transport links — including the Elizabeth line in 2018 — a major public park, landmark sports facilities, new bars and restaurants, and Westfield Stratford City shops.

    Alamy Stock Photo

  • 4/27 Prospect East, Stratford

    At Prospect East in Stratford (prospecteast.co.uk), another East Thames development, there are some rarer three-bedroom homes up for grabs.

  • 5/27 Royal Dock Gardens

    For fans of regeneration zones, with their promise of price growth, they don’t come much bigger than the Royal Docks of east London.

  • 6/27 Royal Dock Gardens

    At Royal Dock Gardens, a 35 per cent share of a one-bedroom flat starts at £115,500. Monthly costs are mortgage of £584, rent of £492, and service charge of £104. Two-bedroom flats start at £139,125 for 35 per cent, with monthly mortgage payments estimated at £677, rent at £592, and service charge at £142.

  • 7/27 Dalston Curve

    Three-bedroom flats at Dalston Curve priced from £187,500 for a 30 per cent share. The monthly rent comes in at £1,003, and owners will also need to pay a service charge of £222, and mortgage repayments estimated from £881, bringing total costs per month to just over £2,100.

  • 8/27 Chiswick Gate, W4

    For £159,000 you can buy a 30 per cent share of a one-bedroom flat in Chiswick Gate, W4 – meaning you’d need a deposit of £15,900. Chiswick is good for commuters, shops, restaurants and bars. It is also surrounded by greenery as well as water, with Dukes Meadows, Gunnersbury Triangle nature reserve, Chiswick House grounds, Kew Gardens and Richmond Park.

  • 9/27 Royal Arsenal Riverside

    You can buy a 25 per cent share of a one-bedroom flat at Drummond House, Royal Arsenal Riverside for £85,625. Buyers need a joint income of at least £50,709 and will need to raise a deposit of £8,562. The area is set for a boost thanks to the arrival of Crossrail at nearby Woolwich Arsenal - just one of two Elizabeth Line stations south of the river. Journey times to central London will be halved.

  • 10/27 The Cavollo, Whitechapel

    The Cavallo at Goodman’s in Whitechapel is an easy walk to Aldgate Tube walking distance of the City. One-bedroom shared-ownership flats are priced from £152,000 for a 25 per cent share. A 10 per cent deposit would be £15,200, and monthly costs would include rent at £667.19, service charge of £154.53 and estimated mortgage repayments of £762. Most of the homes at The Cavallo have balconies, and there are two acres of open space, plus a central square lined with restaurants and bars.

    berkeleyhomes2.visualbank.co.uk

  • 11/27 Hand of providence

    Jessop at New Providence Wharf is less than a mile from Canary Wharf and a DLR trip from East India in Zone 2 to Bank. Two-bedroom open-plan flats are priced at £121,250 for a 25 per cent share. The deposit is £12,125, and monthly costs include mortgage at an estimated £681, £834 rent and £159 service charge.

    New Provedience Wharf

  • 12/27 East of eden

    Prospect East in Leyton Road, is near East Village and close to the station. On the western side of the Olympic Park, it is also less than a mile from Leyton’s smaller but more authentic and rapidly improving shops and eateries. Housing association East Thames has three-bedroom flats at Prospect East, from £167,250 for 30 per cent. Estimated monthly costs come in at just under £2,000, including £846 mortgage, £894 rent, and service charge at £183.

  • 13/27 Riverside idyll

    The Royal Albert Wharf overlooks the Royal Albert Basin close to the Thames. Two-bedroom flats start at £172,000 for a 40 per cent share. Deposit is £17,200, and estimated monthly costs are mortgage payments of about £860, £591 rent and service charge at £179. By about 2021 there will be more than 1,500 homes on this site alone, with cafés and shops lining the dockside and a tree-lined public square.

  • 14/27 Maple Court, Streatham

    Forty per cent of a one-bedroom flat is priced from £134,000 at Maple Court, Streatham; with 40 per cent of a two-bedroom flat for £181,000; and £180,000 for 30 per cent of a three-bedroom house.

  • 15/27 Maple Court, Streatham

    Notting Hill Housing’s Maple Court development in Streatham includes shared-ownership family houses and flats for young buyers. Just off Leigham Court Road, these homes are handy for Streatham Common and less than a mile from Streatham Hill station in Zone 3, with trains to Victoria from 17 minutes.

  • 16/27 Maple Court, Streatham

    Streatham High Road is noisy and polluted but with the promise of a Crossrail 2 station at Tooting, just a 15-minute bus ride away from Maple Court, the future looks bright for this neighbourhood.

    Daniel Lynch

  • 17/27 Rare shared-ownership homes in SE1

    Homes aimed at first-time buyers are priced from £195,000 for a 30 per cent share in a one-bedroom property at Music Box on Union Street.

  • 18/27 From £159,000

    For a 30 per cent share of a one-bedroom flat at Grange Walk, off Tower Bridge Road.

  • 19/27 Great location

    New homeowners at Grange Walk will be just over half a mile away from London Bridge.

  • 20/27 Blackwall, E14

    Shared-ownership homes start at £152,000 at Blackwall, a new regeneration hotspot that is swiftly becoming known for much more than its cross-Thames tunnel.

    Jason Hawkes

  • 21/27 Maida Vale, W9

    The new Westminster Home Ownwership Accelerator scheme offers a lifeline to Londoners struggling to save for a deposit to buy a home with cheaper rents and cash bonuses.

  • 22/27 Ealing, W13

    First timers who fancy period living can find it at this new shared-ownership development in Ealing.

  • 23/27 Chelsea Creek, SW6

    The innovative Discount Market Sale programme is now being used to sell flats at sought-after Chelsea Creek and Fulham Reach, enabling first-time buyers to buy a proportion of a property - paying a monthly service charge but no rental costs.

  • 24/27 Royal Docks, E16

    With prices from £126,000, the first 72 shared-ownership homes go on sale at Royal Albert Wharf, for Londoner's first-time buyers.

    Peter Barritt

  • 25/27 Enderby Wharf, SE10

    Enderby Wharf is part of a fast-changing riverside strip between the historic town centre and Greenwich Peninsula, local planners aim to create a continuous pedestrian route with attractions along the way, including a cruise liner terminal.

    Peter Macdiarmid/LNP

  • 26/27 Canada Water, SE16

    Canada Water is in its 16th year of regeneration. Get in now, as new homes, arts venues and shops are set to completely transform the area...

  • 27/27 Deptford, SE8

    With four in every 10 London buyers taking advantage of the Help to Buy initiative, new-homes builders across the capital are rushing to launch blocks of apartments reserved exclusively for the low-deposit scheme.

What exactly is shared ownership? 

It’s a property partnership between a first-time buyer and a housing association. The buyer purchases a stake in a new-build home, usually between 25 per cent and 75 per cent of the property, and the association owns the rest. The buyer pays rent to the association on the share they don’t own. 

Is it cheaper than renting?

Usually. Housing associations study local average rent levels when they are deciding what proportion of a flat to sell and how much rents will be, to make sure shared owners aren’t worse off than local renters

“We always aim to make it cheaper than equivalent private rental properties in the area,” says Kush Rawal, sales and marketing director at Thames Valley Housing. “The whole point of shared ownership is to give people a viable alternative to renting.”

Whether shared ownership is cheaper than buying outright is a moot point. Deposit and stamp duty are certainly lower. But while interest rates are rock bottom outright buyers with sizeable deposits may well be better off each month than shared owners. 

Remember, too, that shared owners pay 100 per cent of the service charge for their development, though they only own a proportion of the property.

How much deposit will I need?

Most associations ask for 10 per cent —but only of the share of the home you are buying, not 10 per cent of its full market value. So, if you were buying 25 per cent of a home worth £400,000, your deposit would be £10,000 and you’d need a mortgage of £90,000.

Any other advantages?

As well as the potential for capital growth, shared owners can stay in a property as long as they like, and do what they want to its décor with no landlord breathing down their neck. On the downside of this, if the washing machine expires, there will be no landlord to pay for a new one. 

Do I qualify?

If you are a first-time buyer and your household income is less than £90,000, then yes. Most current shared-ownership schemes prioritise people already living or working within the same borough as the development. 

Applicants must also have a minimum income to qualify — this varies depending on the price of the homes on offer, as the associations have to be as sure as they can that buyers can afford their properties.

At Drummond House (nhillsales.com), part of the £1.5 billion Royal Arsenal Riverside development zone, one-bedroom flats are priced from £85,625 for a 25 per cent share and applicants must have an income, or joint income, of at least £50,709. They will need to be able to raise an £8,562 deposit, and monthly costs include mortgage in the region of £450, rent of £407, and £163 service charge.

drummondhousehp.jpg
Drummond House, Royal Arsenal Riverside: you can by a 25 per cent share in a one-bedroom flat for £85,625

Where do I find out about what’s on offer?

Julie Stafford, head of sales and marketing for The Guinness Partnership, recommends the Government’s sharetobuy.com website, with its listings of all shared-ownership schemes on offer in London and beyond. “If a canny purchaser has seen a site where homes are being built they should keep an eye on the signage and as soon as a telephone number goes up get in touch with the association and register their interest,” she adds.

Is shared ownership only really for singles and couples? What if you have children?

The vast majority of shared-ownership homes in London are one- or two-bedroom flats, so unless your family is small, you are in trouble. Some schemes do have three-bedroom flats, if you are prepared to give up the dream of a back garden with a trampoline and football nets. But developers are getting more geared up to the needs of families on their sites, with on-site play areas, buggy storage facilities, and even schools.

What bureaucracy do I have to plough through?

You will need to prove you have local connections, so make sure you are on the electoral roll. For information, visit gov.uk/get-on-electoral-register. You should also have proof of your address and your work address, whichever is near the development — a utility bill in your name or a payslip would be ideal.
Julie Stafford recommends getting a mortgage in place in advance, and also instructing a solicitor. “Shared-ownership properties can go in a day or two and they will go to the buyers who are the best prepared.” You may also have to be on your local council’s housing register, so get this out of the way. Most councils have online forms.

What is the situation re mortgages?

Most high street lenders are now up to speed with shared ownership. The Government’s sharetobuy.com website has a handy mortgage calculator. According to its information a typical Londoner earning £40,000 and looking to buy 25 per cent of a £500,000 flat with a £12,500 deposit would currently have nine mortgage options, with interest rates from a reasonably competitive 3.55 per cent. Shop around, as moneysupermarket.com also has information on shared-ownership mortgages. Whoever you borrow with, administration and valuation fees will likely add about £1,000 to your start-up costs.

Shared ownership options widen but first-timers face stiff competition

What should I look out for if I want to make a profit when I come to sell?

Whether you buy a whole property or a share in one, there is never a guarantee you will make money. The London market is slow and cautious right now, so don’t expect to be sitting on a huge paper profit by next Christmas. 

Otherwise the advice is the same as it would be to any buyer: smart-looking homes close to good facilities and good transport links — or those where transport is due to improve soon, such as around Crossrail stations — will be the easiest to sell on. Chiswick Gate (tvhsales.co.uk/schemes/chiswickgate) ticks these boxes, with its good location near Chiswick station, for commuters, and Chiswick High Road, for shops, restaurants and bars. A 30 per cent share of a one-bedroom flat is £159,000. 

Are there any rules after moving in?

You will be a leaseholder, and your lease will be full of legal jargon and rules, which apply to all buyers, about things like property maintenance, pets, and making major alterations to the property. Your solicitor will study the lease for you and will explain — in plain English — the extent of your responsibilities.

One controversial topic is communal facilities. Many schemes are sold on the basis of their glitzy sky lounges, gyms, pools, cinemas and so on. But shared owners are often excluded from using them. 

It’s a good idea to check with the association what facilities you will and will not be able to take advantage of, to avoid a nasty shock further down the line. 

Can I sub-let?

Once you are in situ you can take in a lodger if you like — although you may have to pay tax on the proceeds — and you are also legally allowed to let the property out on holiday lettings sites such as Airbnb, but for no more than 90 days per year. What you can’t automatically do is rent out the whole property without the permission of the housing association. 

Thames Valley Housing’s Kush Rawal said he tends to take an ad hoc view of this sort of request. For example, if a shared owner is in financial difficulties or wants to go travelling they will tend to be allowed to sublet their home for a fixed term. 

Can I buy out the housing association?

You can buy a larger share of your property from the housing association in a process known as “staircasing”. 

Kush Rawal says buyers need to wait for at least a year before they can start to staircase, and they can buy a minimum of 10 per cent at a time. If they have the resources to buy the property outright, they can do that, too.

You can staircase if you get a sudden cash windfall, or if the property rises in value and you are able to increase the size of your mortgage.

Shared owners can staircase up to three times, although there are costs involved each time. A solicitor will need to be instructed, stamp duty might have to be paid, and if a shared owner is upping their mortgage, the lender will also charge.

Each time they staircase, shared owners will also need to pay for a valuation of the property, at a cost of about £150 to £200. This is because buyers who staircase must pay for an extra share of the current value of the property — not what they paid initially. So if property values have increased it is great news in many ways, but it will mean that upping a share in a property will be more expensive.


