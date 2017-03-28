  1. Property news
  2. Buying
  3. First-time buyers

Londoners now need an average of £90k to get on the ladder:first-time buyer deposits rocket 71 per cent in five years, says new report

A first London home now costs a record-breaking £405,000 and needs a huge £90,000 deposit but a new guide shows where young buyers can find better deals.

Click to follow
H&P

First-time buyer house price rises since 2012 in every London borough

First-time buyer house price rises since 2012 in every London borough

  • 1/32 Waltham Forest

    Average price 2017: £409,491

    Average price 2012: £212,629

    Five-year change: 93%

    Average first-time buyer deposit 2017: £50,926

    Figures from Lloyds Bank, March 2017

    Daniel Lynch

  • 2/32 Newham

    Average price 2017: £359,212

    Average price 2012: £187,373

    Five-year change: 92%

    Average first-time buyer deposit 2017: £69,189

  • 3/32 Greenwich

    Average price 2017: £382,945

    Average price 2012: £200,172

    Five-year change: 91%

    Average first-time buyer deposit 2017: £73,121

    Daniel Lynch

  • 4/32 Merton

    Average price 2017: £451,825

    Average price 2012: £241,880

    Five-year change: 87%

    Average first-time buyer deposit 2017: £101,619

  • 5/32 Southwark

    Average price 2017: £451,812

    Average price 2012: £245,389

    Five-year change: 84%

    Average first-time buyer deposit 2017: £109,036

    Jeremy Selwyn

  • 6/32 Lewisham

    Average price 2017: £389,870

    Average price 2012: £212,499

    Five-year change: 83%

    Average first-time buyer deposit 2017: £84,430

  • 7/32 Haringey

    Average price 2017: £471,369

    Average price 2012: £261,674

    Five-year change: 80%

    Average first-time buyer deposit 2017: £115,186

  • 8/32 Croydon

    Average price 2017: £341,326

    Average price 2012: £190,788

    Five-year change: 79%

    Average first-time buyer deposit 2017: £64,069

    Daniel Lynch

  • 9/32 Bexley

    Average price 2017: £324,910

    Average price 2012: £184,885

    Five-year change: 76%

    Average first-time buyer deposit 2017: £53,753

    Daniel Lynch

  • 10/32 Barking and Dagenham

    Average price 2017: £292,446

    Average price 2012: £167,615

    Five-year change: 74%

    Average first-time buyer deposit 2017: £50,926

    Bob Comics/Flickr

  • 11/32 Sutton

    Average price 2017: £357,491

    Average price 2012: £205,526

    Five-year change: 74%

    Average first-time buyer deposit 2017: £67,606

    Daniel Lynch

  • 12/32 Barnet

    Average price 2017: £462,194

    Average price 2012: £266,286

    Five-year change: 74%

    Average first-time buyer deposit 2017: £120,987

  • 13/32 Kingston upon Thames

    Average price 2017: £434,587

    Average price 2012: £250,848

    Five-year change: 73%

    Average first-time buyer deposit 2017: £82,608

    Shutterstock / Gordon Bell

  • 14/32 Havering

    Average price 2017: £317,168

    Average price 2012: £186,856

    Five-year change: 70%

    Average first-time buyer deposit 2017: £52,745

  • 15/32 Bromley

    Average price 2017: £383,406

    Average price 2012: £227,045

    Five-year change: 69%

    Average first-time buyer deposit 2017: £68,895

    Graham Hussey

  • 16/32 Hounslow

    Average price 2017: £384,893

    Average price 2012: £228,701

    Five-year change: 68%

    Average first-time buyer deposit 2017: £78,193

  • 17/32 Harrow

    Average price 2017: £460,126

    Average price 2012: £274,981

    Five-year change: 67%

    Average first-time buyer deposit 2017: £88,002

  • 18/32 Lambeth

    Average price 2017: £454,936

    Average price 2012: £272,199

    Five-year change: 67%

    Average first-time buyer deposit 2017: £116,838

  • 19/32 Tower Hamlets

    Average price 2017: £461,029

    Average price 2012: £277,676

    Five-year change: 66%

    Average first-time buyer deposit 2017: £105,755

  • 20/32 Hillingdon

    Average price 2017: £378,423

    Average price 2012: £228,137

    Five-year change: 66%

    Average first-time buyer deposit 2017: £72,856

  • 21/32 Brent

    Average price January 2017: £462,368

    Average price January 2016: £278,844

    Five-year change: 66%

    Average first-time buyer deposit 2017: £116,747

    Daniel Lynch

  • 22/32 Redbridge

    Average price 2017: £384,402

    Average price 2012: £232,926

    Five-year change: 65%

    Average first-time buyer deposit 2017: £77,064

  • 23/32 Enfield

    Average price 2017: £352,764

    Average price 2012: £214,840

    Five-year change: 64%

    Average first-time buyer deposit 2017: £86,709

  • 24/32 Hackney

    Average price 2017: £467,820

    Average price 2012: £286,562

    Five-year change: 63%

    Average first-time buyer deposit 2017: £119,740

    Daniel Lynch

  • 25/32 Ealing

    Average price 2017: £418,575

    Average price 2012: £259,608

    Five-year change: 61%

    Average first-time buyer deposit 2017: £99,704

  • 26/32 Wandsworth

    Average price 2017: £515,831

    Average price 2012: £324,435

    Five-year change: 59%

    Average first-time buyer deposit 2017: £131,655

  • 27/32 Islington

    Average price 2017: £527,016

    Average price 2012: £353,861

    Five-year change: 49%

    Average first-time buyer deposit 2017: £144,048

  • 28/32 Camden

    Average price 2017: £602,080

    Average price 2012: £409,114

    Five-year change: 47%

    Average first-time buyer deposit 2017: £150,331

    Daniel Lynch

  • 29/32 Richmond upon Thames

    Average price 2017: £511,742

    Average price 2012: £348,784

    Five-year change: 47%

    Average first-time buyer deposit 2017: £118,123

    Graham Hussey

  • 30/32 Hammersmith and Fulham

    Average price 2017: £520,400

    Average price 2012: £383,397

    Five-year change: 36%

    Average first-time buyer deposit 2017: £190,518

    Daniel Lynch

  • 31/32 City of Westminster

    Average price 2017: £595,568

    Average price 2012: £466,482

    Five-year change: 28%

    Average first-time buyer deposit 2017: £133,395

    Shutterstock

  • 32/32 Kensington and Chelsea

    Average price January 2017: £1,342,561

    Average price Jauary 2016: £1,335,351

    Annual change: 0.5%

    Shutterstock

Enfield Market: local first-time buyers borrow under £280,000 on average

The financial struggle endured by London’s first-time buyers is highlighted in research revealing that the cost of an average first home in the capital has topped £400,000 — coming in at an unprecedented £405,106, exclusive Lloyds Bank data shows. It means the sum a first-time buyer requires to secure a foothold on the capital’s property ladder has shot up 71 per cent since 2012.

The average loan taken out by a first-time buyer in London is £317,253 and they scrape together an average deposit of almost £90,000 — despite interest rates at a record low.

  • Read more

How this couple bought their first home after 15 years of renting

In 2012 the typical London first-time buyer needed to budget £939 a month to service their mortgage. Today they need to find £1,386, almost twice the UK average. “Because monthly mortgage payments and deposits have increased substantially, there was a five per cent drop in first-time purchases last year,” says Andrew Mason, mortgage director for Lloyds Bank.

The cost of a typical first home varies hugely across London, with the cheapest in Barking and Dagenham, at an average £292,446, while Croydon, Havering and Bexley all come in under £350,000.

But good-value locations where first-timers concentrate their search have seen the steepest price growth in the last five years. The cost of a first-time buy in Olympic boroughs Waltham Forest, Newham and Greenwich has soared by more than 90 per cent since the London Games in 2012.

The average first-time mortgage loan in Barking and Dagenham is £241,520, and in Havering, Enfield, Bexley and Croydon it’s under £280,000. But in both Westminster and Camden it’s £450,000-plus.

1bedroom-flathp.jpg
£400,000: a one-bedroom sixth-floor flat at Lumire, Rathbone Market in Canning Town. Call 020 8012 6412 

In Westminster the average first-time buyer mortgage repayment is £2,016 a month, while in Camden it’s £1,973. At the other end of the scale in Barking and Dagenham the figure’s £1,055, while in Havering, Enfield and Bexley it’s less than £1,200.

Deposits are the key barrier to home ownership in London, with the average put down by a first-timer soaring from £57,393 to £87,853 over five years. Nationwide, it’s £37,570. No London borough has an average under £50,000. The cheapest is Barking and Dagenham at £50,926.

Read more

Havering and Bexley are the only other boroughs with average deposits under £60,000. Towards central London the figures rocket, with the biggest, an eye-watering £190,518, paid in Hammersmith and Fulham. In Camden the average deposit is £150,331, and Islington first-time buyers have to save £144,048.

2bedroom-househp.jpg
£399,995: a two-bedroom house in Enfield. Call Baker & Chase (020 8012 4743) 

'I STRUGGLED AND SAVED FOR SIX YEARS'

Settling into her first home, American-born Corina Gardner is well aware that with soaring prices and high deposit demands, she is one of the lucky few able to buy a property in London.

“In some ways it is embarrassing to tell people I am 38 years old and just buying my first home,” she says. “It’s like ringing my parents and telling them I’ve just learned to walk.

“I have a successful career, I’ve been saving for nearly six years, I had a loan from my mom, and this is how long it has taken me to enter the market in London.”

Corina moved to the UK eight years ago and works for an international charity. When she arrived in London she rented with friends, initially in Bermondsey and then in Farringdon. The shared house in Farringdon was a bargain at about £1,000 a month each, including bills.

cornia-gardenercreditjulietmurphy.jpg
One of the lucky few: CorinaGardner saved for six years, and with a family loan, has bought her first property in London (Juliet Murphy)

Last year one friend moved in with her boyfriend, and the other decided to move to a different area. Corina was forced to give up the lease on the house. She stayed with friends and began looking for somewhere else to rent but after struggling to find anything she liked, she looked at the possibility of buying and found she could just afford it.

House hunting was time-consuming and frustrating — one sale fell through after she had paid £500 for a survey — but in October she had an offer of £357,000 accepted on a two-bedroom maisonette in an Edwardian house in Hither Green, south-east London, and moved in at the end of last month.

Thanks to her savings and above-average salary, and her parental loan, Corina was able to put down a 15 per cent deposit, keeping her interest payments down. She will pay about £1,200 a month and plans to get a lodger to occupy her spare room.

“Conservatively, I will be able to get £600 a month for a double room, so I’ll be paying far less on my mortgage than I did on rent,” she says.


Follow us on Twitter @HomesProperty, Facebook and Instagram

Comments