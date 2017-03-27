  1. Property news
  2. Buying
  3. First-time buyers

First-time buyer homes in 'old' Stratford:shared-ownership flats for less than £100k in east London hotspot near Crossrail and new cultural hub

Shared ownership gets you in at the start of the ‘old town’ revamp, with Crossrail launching soon and plans for new cultural quarter Olympicopolis well under way.

Click to follow
H&P

Average house prices in the fastest-rising London boroughs

Average house prices in the fastest-rising London boroughs

  • 1/32 Newham

    Average price January 2017: £371,734

    Average price January 2016: £325,990

    Annual change: 14.0%

  • 2/32 Waltham Forest

    Average price January 2017: £453,292

    Average price January 2016: £391,911

    Annual change: 15.7%

    Figures from UK house price index, March 2017

    Daniel Lynch

  • 3/32 Barking and Dagenham

    Average price January 2017: £288,960

    Average price January 2016: £258,758

    Annual change: 11.7%

    Bob Comics/Flickr

  • 4/32 Redbridge

    Average price January 2017: £413,466

    Average price January 2016: £371,307

    Annual change: 11.4%

  • 5/32 Havering

    Average price January 2017: £353,579

    Average price January 2016: £317,749

    Annual change: 11.3%

  • 6/32 Haringey

    Average price January 2017: £572,806

    Average price January 2016: £519,383

    Annual change: 10.3%

  • 7/32 Lewisham

    Average price January 2017: £421,434

    Average price January 2016: £384,975

    Annual change: 9.5%

  • 8/32 Croydon

    Average price January 2017: £364,261

    Average price January 2016: £332,811

    Annual change: 9.4%

    Daniel Lynch

  • 9/32 Enfield

    Average price January 2017: £397,004

    Average price January 2016: £364,189

    Annual change: 9.0%

  • 10/32 Bexley

    Average price January 2017: £331,180

    Average price January 2016: £307,550

    Annual change: 7.7%

    Daniel Lynch

  • 11/32 Hounslow

    Average price January 2017: £403,631

    Average price January 2016: £375,818

    Annual change: 7.4%

  • 12/32 Greenwich

    Average price January 2017: £391,502

    Average price January 2016: £365,319

    Annual change: 7.2%

    Daniel Lynch

  • 13/32 Lambeth

    Average price January 2017: £524,605

    Average price January 2016: £491,178

    Annual change: 6.8%

  • 14/32 Islington

    Average price January 2017: £680,551

    Average price January 2016: £638,496

    Annual change: 6.6%

  • 15/32 Bromley

    Average price January 2017: £439,987

    Average price January 2016: £413,460

    Annual change: 6.4%

    Graham Hussey

  • 16/32 Camden

    Average price January 2017: £858,827

    Average price January 2016: £808,531

    Annual change: 6.2%

    Daniel Lynch

  • 17/32 Hillingdon

    Average price January 2017: £407,577

    Average price January 2016: £384,181

    Annual change: 6.1%

  • 18/32 Sutton

    Average price January 2017: £365,021

    Average price January 2016: £343,907

    Annual change: 6.1%

    Daniel Lynch

  • 19/32 Barnet

    Average price January 2017: £536,771

    Average price January 2016: £512,166

    Annual change: 4.8%

  • 20/32 Harrow

    Average price January 2017: £456,501

    Average price January 2016: £437,028

    Annual change: 4.5%

  • 21/32 Hackney

    Average price March 2017: £569,801

    Average price March 2016: £546,502

    Annual change: 4.3%

    Daniel Lynch

  • 22/32 Ealing

    Average price January 2017: £490,017

    Average price January 2016: £470,507

    Annual change: 4.1%

  • 23/32 Kingston upon Thames

    Average price January 2017: £483,976

    Average price January 2016: £465,254

    Annual change: 4.0%

    Shutterstock / Gordon Bell

  • 24/32 Richmond upon Thames

    Average price January 2017: £664,035

    Average price January 2016: £643,448

    Annual change: 3.2%

    Graham Hussey

  • 25/32 Brent

    Average price January 2017: £484,298

    Average price January 2016: £469,516

    Annual change: 3.1%

    Daniel Lynch

  • 26/32 Southwark

    Average price January 2017: £509,218

    Average price January 2016: £495,497

    Annual change: 2.8%

    Jeremy Selwyn

  • 27/32 Tower Hamlets

    Average price January 2017: £470,880

    Average price January 2016: £458,754

    Annual change: 2.6%

  • 28/32 City of Westminster

    Average price January 2017: £1,015,855

    Average price January 2016: £1,024,447

    Annual change: -0.8%

    Shutterstock

  • 29/32 Wandsworth

    Average price January 2017: £603,902

    Average price January 2016: £596,494

    Annual change: 1.2%

  • 30/32 Merton

    Average price January 2017: £490,436

    Average price January 2016: £487,335

    Annual change: 0.6%

  • 31/32 Kensington and Chelsea

    Average price January 2017: £1,342,561

    Average price Jauary 2016: £1,335,351

    Annual change: 0.5%

    Shutterstock

  • 32/32 Hammersmith and Fulham

    Average price January 2017: £774,287

    Average price January 2016: £770,697

    Annual change: 0.5%

    Daniel Lynch

Five years after the London Olympics, the rejuvenation of Stratford, in Newham, is still in the fast lane. Crossrail services will soon launch from Stratford, planning permission for two more huge housing schemes at the former Olympic Park has been granted, and plans for Olympicopolis, a new cultural quarter, are well under way.

The area’s success means property prices have surged from an average £227,000 at the start of 2012 to £369,000 today according to Rightmove — locking out many first-time buyers. But at Stratford High Street, a new development which is, as the name suggests, located in Stratford High Street, new buyers can pick up a share in a home of their own for less than £100,000.

Housing association Family Mosaic is offering one- and two-bedroom flats with balconies in this low-rise building half a mile from Stratford station, 15 minutes’ walk from the shops and eateries of Westfield Stratford City, and a short walk along the Waterworks River and into the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. Some of the homes have direct views of the Olympic stadium.

Prices start at £97,500 for a 30 per cent share of a one-bedroom flat with a full-market value of £375,000. A 30 per cent share of a two-bedroom flat will cost £130,500.

the-stratford-devinthp.jpg
Prime location: Stratford High Street is just half a mile from the station

Best local value

The Achilles’ heel of this scheme is its location, on a dual carriageway of endlessly roaring traffic. While “new” Stratford — the Olympic Park and its immediate surrounds — has been carefully masterplanned as a model 21st-century suburb, the High Street is in “old” Stratford, run down, polluted and unfriendly to cyclists and pedestrians.

  • Read more

Four hot regeneration zones for first-time buyers in east London

However, Newham council will this year ditch the one-way system, create new cycle paths and improve pedestrian crossings. It will also do up the area around Meridian Square and Theatre Square with better landscaping and pavements. And homes along the High Street have one big advantage.

“Homes in the E15 postcode are much, much cheaper than those in the new E20 postcode,” says Foxtons manager Simon Hart. “At the moment the buzz is all about E20, the new area everyone wants to be in. But homes in E15 are 10 to 15 per cent cheaper, even though the flats themselves are very similar and are actually nearer the station than some of the homes being built on the park.”

2-bedroom-terracehp.jpg
£450,000: a two-bedroom terrace house with a courtyard garden in Tavistock Road, Stratford E15. Through WJ Meade (020 8012 3184).

Westfields at hand

While new buildings on the park are surrounded by carefully landscaped open space, with show-stopping views of the Olympic arenas, traffic-clogged Stratford High Street, with its proximity to Westfield, means it is never going to be a “proper” high street in the traditional sense, lined with shops and restaurants. 

“There is not a lot there,” Hart admits. “Although there are a couple of supermarkets and I know a few restaurants are going to be opening. But that is the compromise.”


Follow us on Twitter @HomesProperty, Facebook and Instagram

Comments