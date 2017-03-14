  1. Property news
First-time buyer homes near Finsbury Park and Stoke Newington:Hackney's new Zone 2 shared-ownership flats start from less than £100k

Kings Crescent, once a run-down council estate, has been knocked down and transformed into a mixed development with social housing, shared-ownership and private homes. Prices start at £98,750 for a 25 per cent share. We take a tour...

H&P

Living in Finsbury Park: the lowdown

  • 1/11 The lowdown

    The north London neighbourhood has long been eclipsed by its better-heeled neighbours but thanks to a beautiful park, a busy transport hub, a well-known fashion street plus a modern and successful theatre, the area has been transformed. Regeneration can be seen in the City North development at the junction of Fonthill Road and Wells Terrace - a mixed-use scheme with new flats, shops, restaurants and a cinema, arranged in a series of four buildings including two tower blocks.

  • 2/11 Travel

    Finsbury Park station is on the Piccadilly and Victoria Tube lines for travel to the West End, and there are trains to King’s Cross and Moorgate for the City. From 2018 Thameslink trains will connect Finsbury Park with Blackfriars. Twelve bus services with useful destinations either pass through Finsbury Park or start there, including the No 29 to Trafalgar Square, the No 19 to Knightsbridge and Sloane Square, the No 4 to Waterloo, the 153 to Moorgate, and the 236 to Dalston and Hackney Wick.

  • 3/11 Schools

    Almost all of Finsbury Park’s primary schools are well respected and doing well. The following schools are judged to be "outstanding" by Ofsted: Gillespie in Gillespie Road; St John’s Highbury Vale CofE in Conewood Street; St Aidans VC in Albany Road, and Woodberry Down in Woodberry Grove. The same can be said with all the state comprehensive schools who are also judged to be performing well. Highbury Grove in Highbury Grove and St Aloysius RC in Hornsey Lane are judged to be “outstanding”.
    Top-performing private schools are to be found nearby in Highgate.

  • 4/11 Shops

    Wholesale fashion boutiques can be found along Fonthill Road - these are also open to the general public. Away from Fonthill Road, Finsbury Park’s shopping spreads out along Seven Sisters Road, Blackstock Road and Stroud Green Road. On Stroud Green Road, MoseyHome is good for mid-century furniture and Hettie Holland sells “quirky, classic, contemporary gifts and homeware mixed with mid-century furniture and found vintage pieces”.

  • 5/11 Finsbury Cycles

    Len Marangos is the manager of a specialist bicycle sales & repair shop on Seven Sisters Road. Finsbury Cycles has been a popular fixture of the area for 13 years and specialises in offering a same-day repairs service for busy commuters.

  • 6/11 Image

    Owner of Image Tailors, Munever Ibraham, has been based in Fonthill Road for over 20 years. The tailoring & alteration specialist take on any project ranging from wedding dresses to household items like curtains.

  • 7/11 Restaurants

    The choice of restaurants and cafes in Finsbury Park is endless. Independent cafés and delis can be found along gritty Blackstock Road, including Blighty Coffee house. All coffee is sourced from Commonwealth regions & roasted in-house. Manager Ed Yarnton, pictured, has helped to make the cafe a brunch hotspot.
    Well known pizza restaurants Pappagone and La Porchetta are extremely popular in the area. Dotori Japanese and Korean restaurant often has queues out of the door. Head to Stroud Green Road for a wide selection of restaurants including neighbourhood favourite Season.

  • 8/11 The Happening Bagel Bakery

    The Happening Bagel Bakery is a Finsbury Park institution specialising in handmade Jewish challah bread and bagels. Manager Bekim Koraci, left, and owner Isaac Cohen, right, sell 3-4,000 bagels per day.

  • 9/11 Yard Sale Pizza

    From left to right, Dan Spinney, Nick Buckland and Johnny Tate are the co-owners of Yard Sale Pizza, located on Blackstock Road. They specialise in high-end large pizzas using double-fermented dough and stonebaked. Their signature slice is the "Holy Pepperoni", which incorporates three kinds of pepperoni; a local specialty called Cobble Lane, a standard thin-slice sausage and spicy Nduja sausage.

  • 10/11 Lesiure and the arts

    Since the Park Theatre opened three years ago, it has frequently been given rave reviews. Creative Director and co-founder Melli Bond, pictured, wanted the theatre to be like a park space with an eclectic mix of people of all ages & social backgrounds. The two nearest council-owned swimming pools are Park Road Pools and Fitness, in Crouch End, and the Clissold Leisure Centre in Stoke Newington.

  • 11/11 Open space

    Thanks to a £5 million restoration in 2005, Finsbury Park has been transformed with a boating lake, a running track, an art gallery and flower gardens.
    Nearby Clissold Park has a café and function rooms in historic Clissold House, plus an aviary and animal enclosure, an organic food-growing area, a paddling pool and tennis courts.
    A new nature reserve, Woodbury Wetlands, is managed by London Wildlife Trust and was opened by Sir David Attenborough. The adventurous should take advantage of the Stoke Newington West Reservoir Centre which offers open water swimming and sailing and kayaking courses.

Great location: the Kings Crescent scheme is next to very popular Clissold Park

Hackney’s Kings Crescent of the Nineties was a forbidding sort of place to live, but today it is seen as a model for successful council estate regeneration — so much so that London Mayor Sadiq Khan donned hard hat and tabard to visit last year during a crucial pre-election interview on BBC1’s Sunday Politics.

Khan praised the ongoing project to renovate and regenerate the crumbling old estate, creating almost 800 modern homes.

Its dismal concrete towers have been blown away — literally, with dynamite — and replaced with lower-rise blocks designed around courtyard gardens.

Kings Crescent has been redesigned by the award-winning Karakusevic Carson Architects, very much the go-to practice nowadays for estate regeneration.

clissoldparkcreditalamy.jpg
Great location: the Kings Crescent scheme is next to very popular Clissold Park (Alamy)

Its approach is refreshingly ungimmicky with blocks set around courtyards and proper, defined streets that stitch the previously marooned estate into the surrounding area. Landscaped gardens are set within the courtyards and between the blocks, and the materials used are unfussy but quality: solid brick and timber.

SOCIAL MIX

Inside, the flats are simple, with white gloss kitchens, wood floors and either a private terrace or balcony.

kings-crescentint.jpg
Simple and unfussy: a kitchen/diner in a flat at Kings Crescent, designed by Karakusevic Carson Architects

Another crucial factor in a successful estate regeneration is creating a mix of different kinds of people: old, young, rich, poor, singles and families. Kings Crescent will still contain social housing, as well as private homes for sale.

And, as a middle ground, there will be shared-ownership properties aimed at first-time buyers priced out of Hackney’s housing ladder, but too well off to qualify for local authority housing. This month, Currell has launched 36 shared-ownership flats  priced from less than £100,000, which will be ready to move into later this year.

The first thing to say about the rebooted Kings Crescent is that its location is amazing. It sits right beside Clissold Park, one of London’s loveliest neighbourhood parks and the gateway to the cafés and shops of villagey Stoke Newington.

1bedroom-aparthp.jpg
What else can you buy?: an ideal one-bedroom starter home could be this flat on the first floor of a fine period house in Nelson Road, N8, available through Winkworth (020 8012 3570)

The closest station is Finsbury Park, a half-mile walk away, and an area with its own increasingly excellent range of pubs and bars, from old favourites such as The Faltering Fullback to new arrivals like Season Kitchen.

For culture vultures, the Park Theatre is earning rave reviews as one of London’s newest off West End theatres (and it has a great bar/café too).

Mainline services from Finsbury Park (Zone 2) to King’s Cross take six minutes, and you can be at Moorgate in 14 minutes. There are also Victoria line services, and if you need the Piccadilly line, Arsenal station is a 10- to 15-minute walk.

kings-crescentext.jpg
Refreshing: on the refurbished estate low-rise blocks are set around courtyards

SHARED OWNERSHIP

Prices at King’s Crescent start at £98,750 for a 25 per cent share of a one-bedroom flat, with a full market value of £395,000. Buyers will need to pay a monthly rent of £679 plus a service charge of £125, as well as mortgage repayments.

Two-bedroom flats start at £120,000 for a 25 per cent share, with costs including rent of £825 and service charge of £125. There are also three- bedroom flats, priced from £160,000, again for a 25 per cent share. Rent will be charged at £1,100pcm, and the service charge is £175.


