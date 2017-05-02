  1. Property news
  2. Buying
  3. First-time buyers

Buying in Peckham:from Only Fools and Horses to hipster heaven for first-time buyers, with new shared ownership flats from £108k

From rough-and-tumble to alarmingly expensive — SE14 has seen a dramatic transformation, locking many young buyers out — but new flats aimed at first-timers launch next month.

Click to follow
H&P

Living in Peckham: get the lowdown

Living in Peckham: get the lowdown

  • 1/14 The lowdown

    Peckham's super-cool credentials are cemented by the rooftop bar, arts events, classical concerts and Derek Jarman-inspired “seaside garden” at its now-famous multi-storey car park. Away from the multicultural hustle and bustle of Rye Lane, independent shops, cafés and restaurants are thriving in the side streets and along quieter Bellenden Road.

    Daniel Lynch

  • 2/14 Travel

    The two local stations, Peckham Rye and Queens Road, are both on the Overground with trains to Shoreditch High Street. Both stations are in Zone 2 and an annual travelcard to Zone 1 costs £1,296.

    Daniel Lynch

  • 3/14 Schools

    Peckham has many state primary schools rated “good” by Ofsted. Those rated “outstanding” include: John Donne in Wood’s Road and Harris Primary Free School Peckham in Peckham Road. There are lots to choose from when it comes to secondary education including Harris Academy Peckham in Peckham Road, St Thomas the Apostle RC in Hollydale Road and Harris Boys’ Academy East Dulwich in Peckham Rye. The Villa is a private nursery and pre-preparatory school in Lyndhurst Grove

    Daniel Lynch

  • 4/14 Restaurants

    Peckham has a thriving restaurant scene with many independent eateries and old favourites. The more traditional restaurants include Pie and Mash shop Manzes which first came to the area in 1927. For more exotic flavours head to Thai restaurant The Begging Bowl, Taiwanese Mr Bao and Persepolis, an Iranian food shop and cafe.

    Daniel Lynch

  • 5/14 Franks Cafe

    Hannah Berry founded the Bold Tendencies arts commissioning organisation and popular Frank's bar on the roof of a 10-storey former Sainsbury's car park just off Rye Lane. Offering drinks, snacks and brunch at the weekend, Frank's Cafe is a great place to spend a warm evening.

    Daniel Lynch

  • 6/14 Forza Win

    Co-owner Arch McLeish opened specialist Italian restaurant Forza Win three years ago. The restaurant has a welcoming communal, open-plan layout and everything is cooked to traditional methods on large wood-fired ovens.

    Daniel Lynch

  • 7/14 The Begging Bowl

    Popular Thai restaurant The Begging Bowl has been a hit since it burst onto the scene four years ago. Specialising in Thai sharing bowls, the seasonal menu is constantly changing with everything made from scratch. (Pictured: Manager Annie Boswel.)

    Daniel Lynch

  • 8/14 Gosnell's

    London's only mead producer can be found in Peckham. Head Brewer, Tom Wilson, helps to produce two core products throughout the year - a traditional style and a lighter, hopped mead. The honey used is handpicked from small Yorkshire farms.

    Daniel Lynch

  • 9/14 Manze's

    Rick Poole is the third generation owner of traditional Manze's Pie Mash and Eel shop alongside his two brothers. The restaurant has been a fixture of the area since 1927 and is the oldest business in Peckham.

    Daniel Lynch

  • 10/14 Dew Drop Coffee

    Keen to keep things local, Valerio Traquandi, owner of Dew Drop Coffee, buys his coffee from the Mission Coffee Works in Clapton, East London. Located on Peckham Square, the business has been serving drinks in the area for the past six months.

  • 11/14 Shops

    Peckham has an interesting mix of quirky independent shops and high street chains. Head to Rye Lane and you'll find branches of Primark, Peacocks, Argos and Morrisons alongside plenty of shops that serve the Caribbean and African communities. Quieter Bellenden Road plays host to an upmarket butcher Flock & Herd, delicatessen General Store and bookshop Review.

    Daniel Lynch

  • 12/14 Threads

    Threads is a vintage clothing and furniture shop that also stocks designs by local designers. They pride themselves on sustainability and produce their own label on site. (Pictured: Xenia Schuermann, Style Assistant)

    Daniel Lynch

  • 13/14 Arts and Lesiure

    The Bussey Building, in Rye Lane, is a hive of activity with a rooftop cinema, music, theatre and comedy. Bold Tendencies in the multi-storey car park plays host to various art installations, classical music concerts and poetry events.

  • 14/14 Open space

    Located between Peckham, Camberwell and Walworth, Burgess Park has recently had an £8 million makeover. Alternatively, at the centre of Peckham Rye there is a lovely restored Victorian park that boasts a manicured flower garden with rose pergolas and a Japanese garden. Passionate residents recently crowdfunded £76,000 to take forward the Peckham Coal Line, an idea for an elevated linear park along abandoned railway sidings that would link Queens Road with Peckham Rye.

    Daniel Lynch

Park yourself: über-trendy Bold Tendencies arts group and Frank’s Café are on the top floor of Peckham multi-storey car park

The rise and rise of Peckham would astound its most famous sons — Del Boy and Rodney of classic TV sitcom Only Fools And Horses. The south-east London outpost has been transformed from rough-and-tumble to alarmingly expensive.

Latest Rightmove figures show average property prices in SE14 were £194,899 in February 2010. Today they are £493,000. This kind of stellar price rise has locked many young buyers out of Peckham, but next month Latimer Homes, part of the Clarion Housing Group, will launch new flats aimed squarely at first timers.

Pomeroy Street is a boutique scheme with 37 homes, of which 34 are being sold on a shared-ownership basis by estate agent Currell. The rest will be rented.

A 30 per cent share of a one-bedroom flat with a full market value of £360,000 will cost £108,000. As well as mortgage, buyers will pay £573 a month in rent for the part they don’t own, and £100 monthly service charge. A 30 per cent share of a two-bedroom flat is priced from £110,250, and owners will need to budget £590 a month for rent, and £120 for service charge.

ftbpeckhamint.jpg
From £108,000: a 30 per cent share of a one-bedroom flat in Pomeroy Street, Peckham, a new boutique scheme aimed squarely at the first-time buyer market (S Saunders / Digital Nation Ph)

There is one three-bedroom flat available, priced at £135,000 for a 25 per cent share. Rent on this property comes in at £929 a month, and service charge is £130 a month. Buyers will be able to move in during September.

20 MINUTES FROM SOUTH LONDON'S BEST NIGHTLIFE

Pomeroy Street is on the easternmost fringes of Peckham and the nearest station is Queens Road (Peckham), with train services to London Bridge in just 10 minutes.

​Peckham Rye, where “trendification” of Peckham began, is a mile down the road — so a cool night out at the Bussey Building or a drink at Frank’s Café are only 20 minutes’ walk away.

  • Read more

The Zone 2 hipster hub with a thriving foodie scene

Lined with post-war social housing, Pomeroy Street itself isn’t the most beautiful road in the area. However, around it are distinct signs that Queens Road — “QRP” to locals — is smartening up its act, as buyers pile in from more expensive Peckham Rye.

There are still plenty of chicken shops but there are also now some newer, smarter alternatives. The chic Blackbird Bakery café has taken a prime unit by the station, and Beer Rebellion, a laid-back bar in Queens Road, sells a range of craft beers.

WHAT ELSE CAN I BUY?

The potential of Queens Road Peckham hasn’t gone unnoticed by developers and Crest Nicholson is selling flats at its high-spec Wood’s Road development, priced from £450,000 for a one-bedroom home.

ftbpeckham1bed.jpg
From £450,000: a one-bedroom flat in Crest Nicholson’s new Wood’s Road scheme in Peckham (020 3858 2854)

The Help to Buy scheme is available, which means buyers need only raise a five per cent deposit.

Read more

Those who prefer period property could opt for a two-bedroom Victorian or Georgian conversion flat, which go locally from £400,000 to £500,000. JT Clarke London is selling a top-floor flat in a townhouse in Queens Road for £450,000, while Kinleigh Folkard & Hayward is offering another top-floor two-bedroom flat, also in Queens Road, for £395,000.

ftbpeckham2bed.jpg
£450,000: a two-bedroom flat in a Georgian terrace in Queens Road

As ever, you get the most bang for your buck with an ex-council home and there are plenty of low-rise brick-built blocks scattered in the streets around Queens Road. Ludlow Thompson is selling a one-bedroom flat in Carlton Grove for £295,000.


Follow us on Twitter @HomesProperty, Facebook and Instagram

Comments