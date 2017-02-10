-
Kensington and Chelsea
Property price: £1,303,778
Amount needed for 10% deposit: £130,378
Average annual salary for borough: £38,163
Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 5% of salary: 68
Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 20% of salary: 17
Westminster
Property price: £1,021,027
Amount needed for 10% deposit: £102,103
Average annual salary for borough: £40,804
Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 5% of salary: 50
Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 20% of salary: 13
Camden
Property price: £872,390
Amount needed for 10% deposit: £87,239
Average annual salary for borough: £39,068
Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 5% of salary: 45
Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 20% of salary: 11
Hammersmith and Fulham
Property price: £744,965
Amount needed for 10% deposit: £74,497
Average annual salary for borough: £36,410
Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 5% of salary: 41
Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 20% of salary: 10
Haringey
Property price: £559,173
Amount needed for 10% deposit: £55,917
Average annual salary for borough: £30,196
Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 5% of salary: 37
Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 20% of salary: 9
Islington
Property price: £673,350
Amount needed for 10% deposit: £67,335
Average annual salary for borough: £36,946
Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 5% of salary: 36
Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 20% of salary: 9
Hackney
Property price: £564,536
Amount needed for 10% deposit: £56,454
Average annual salary for borough: £31,892
Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 5% of salary: 35
Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 20% of salary: 9
Brent
Property price: £500,605
Amount needed for 10% deposit: £50,061
Average annual salary for borough: £28,600
Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 5% of salary: 35
Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 20% of salary: 9
Lambeth
Property price: £526,622
Amount needed for 10% deposit: £52,662
Average annual salary for borough: £31,918
Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 5% of salary: 33
Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 20% of salary: 8
Barnet
Property price: £534,221
Amount needed for 10% deposit: £53,422
Average annual salary for borough: £33,212
Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 5% of salary: 32
Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 20% of salary: 8
Richmond upon Thames
Property price: £650,272
Amount needed for 10% deposit: £65,027
Average annual salary for borough: £40,825
Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 5% of salary: 32
Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 20% of salary: 8
Southwark
Property price: £532,071
Amount needed for 10% deposit: £53,207
Average annual salary for borough: £33,561
Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 5% of salary: 32
Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 20% of salary: 8
Ealing
Property price: £475,704
Amount needed for 10% deposit: £47,570
Average annual salary for borough: £30,212
Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 5% of salary: 31
Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 20% of salary: 8
Wandsworth
Property price: £609,373
Amount needed for 10% deposit: £60,937
Average annual salary for borough: £39,463
Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 5% of salary: 31
Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 20% of salary: 8
Merton
Property price: £507,901
Amount needed for 10% deposit: £50,790
Average annual salary for borough: £34,408
Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 5% of salary: 30
Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 20% of salary: 7
Waltham Forest
Property price: £438,294
Amount needed for 10% deposit: £43,829
Average annual salary for borough: £30,056
Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 5% of salary: 29
Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 20% of salary: 7
Harrow
Property price: £465,604
Amount needed for 10% deposit: £46,560
Average annual salary for borough: £33,004
Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 5% of salary: 28
Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 20% of salary: 7
Tower Hamlets
Property price: £484,861
Amount needed for 10% deposit: £48,486
Average annual salary for borough: £34,783
Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 5% of salary: 28
Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 20% of salary: 7
Newham
Property price: £369,236
Amount needed for 10% deposit: £36,924
Average annual salary for borough: £27,414
Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 5% of salary: 27
Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 20% of salary: 7
Enfield
Property price: £395,044
Amount needed for 10% deposit: £39,504
Average annual salary for borough: £30,103
Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 5% of salary: 26
Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 20% of salary: 7
Kingston upon Thames
Property price: £479,238
Amount needed for 10% deposit: £47,924
Average annual salary for borough: £36,686
Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 5% of salary: 26
Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 20% of salary: 7
Hounslow
Property price: £389,458
Amount needed for 10% deposit: £38,946
Average annual salary for borough: £30,342
Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 5% of salary: 26
Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 20% of salary: 6
Redbridge
Property price: £397,413
Amount needed for 10% deposit: £39,741
Average annual salary for borough: £30,992
Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 5% of salary: 26
Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 20% of salary: 6
Hillingdon
Property price: £407,202
Amount needed for 10% deposit: £40,720
Average annual salary for borough: £31,892
Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 5% of salary: 26
Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 20% of salary: 6
Lewisham
Property price: £404,616
Amount needed for 10% deposit: £40,462
Average annual salary for borough: £32,282
Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 5% of salary: 25
Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 20% of salary: 6
Greenwich
Property price: £368,226
Amount needed for 10% deposit: £36,823
Average annual salary for borough: £31,049
Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 5% of salary: 24
Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 20% of salary: 6
Croydon
Property price: £367,076
Amount needed for 10% deposit: £36,708
Average annual salary for borough: £31,346
Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 5% of salary: 23
Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 20% of salary: 6
Bromley
Property price: £435,465
Amount needed for 10% deposit: £43,547
Average annual salary for borough: £37,211
Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 5% of salary: 23
Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 20% of salary: 6
Sutton
Property price: £372,926
Amount needed for 10% deposit: £37,293
Average annual salary for borough: £33,561
Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 5% of salary: 23
Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 20% of salary: 6
Havering
Property price: £358,805
Amount needed for 10% deposit: £35,881
Average annual salary for borough: £32,391
Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 5% of salary: 22
Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 20% of salary: 6
Barking and Dagenham
Property price: £288,873
Amount needed for 10% deposit: £28,887
Average annual salary for borough: £28,038
Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 5% of salary: 21
Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 20% of salary: 5
Figures based on February 2017 UK House Price Index
Bexley
Property price: £335,076
Amount needed for 10% deposit: £33,508
Average annual salary for borough: £33,847
Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 5% of salary: 20
Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 20% of salary: 5
