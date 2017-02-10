  1. Property news
  2. Buying
  3. First-time buyers

London house prices:single first-time buyers earning the average wage could face saving for up to 68 years for a deposit

Single buyers earning an average London wage are facing anywhere from five to 68 years to save for a deposit, according to a new report.

Click to follow
H&P

Revealed: how long it takes to save for a home in each borough

Revealed: how long it takes to save for a home in each borough

  • 1/32 Kensington and Chelsea

    Property price: £1,303,778

    Amount needed for 10% deposit: £130,378

    Average annual salary for borough: £38,163

    Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 5% of salary: 68

    Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 20% of salary: 17

    Shutterstock

  • 2/32 Westminster

    Property price: £1,021,027

    Amount needed for 10% deposit: £102,103

    Average annual salary for borough: £40,804

    Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 5% of salary: 50

    Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 20% of salary: 13

  • 3/32 Camden

    Property price: £872,390

    Amount needed for 10% deposit: £87,239

    Average annual salary for borough: £39,068

    Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 5% of salary: 45

    Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 20% of salary: 11

    Daniel Lynch

  • 4/32 Hammersmith and Fulham

    Property price: £744,965

    Amount needed for 10% deposit: £74,497

    Average annual salary for borough: £36,410

    Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 5% of salary: 41

    Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 20% of salary: 10

  • 5/32 Haringey

    Property price: £559,173

    Amount needed for 10% deposit: £55,917

    Average annual salary for borough: £30,196

    Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 5% of salary: 37

    Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 20% of salary: 9

  • 6/32 Islington

    Property price: £673,350

    Amount needed for 10% deposit: £67,335

    Average annual salary for borough: £36,946

    Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 5% of salary: 36

    Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 20% of salary: 9

  • 7/32 Hackney

    Property price: £564,536

    Amount needed for 10% deposit: £56,454

    Average annual salary for borough: £31,892

    Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 5% of salary: 35

    Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 20% of salary: 9

  • 8/32 Brent

    Property price: £500,605

    Amount needed for 10% deposit: £50,061

    Average annual salary for borough: £28,600

    Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 5% of salary: 35

    Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 20% of salary: 9

    Daniel Lynch

  • 9/32 Lambeth

    Property price: £526,622

    Amount needed for 10% deposit: £52,662

    Average annual salary for borough: £31,918

    Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 5% of salary: 33

    Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 20% of salary: 8

    DANIEL LYNCH

  • 10/32 Barnet

    Property price: £534,221

    Amount needed for 10% deposit: £53,422

    Average annual salary for borough: £33,212

    Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 5% of salary: 32

    Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 20% of salary: 8

  • 11/32 Richmond upon Thames

    Property price: £650,272

    Amount needed for 10% deposit: £65,027

    Average annual salary for borough: £40,825

    Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 5% of salary: 32

    Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 20% of salary: 8

    Graham Hussey

  • 12/32 Southwark

    Property price: £532,071

    Amount needed for 10% deposit: £53,207

    Average annual salary for borough: £33,561

    Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 5% of salary: 32

    Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 20% of salary: 8

    Jeremy Selwyn

  • 13/32 Ealing

    Property price: £475,704

    Amount needed for 10% deposit: £47,570

    Average annual salary for borough: £30,212

    Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 5% of salary: 31

    Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 20% of salary: 8

  • 14/32 Wandsworth

    Property price: £609,373

    Amount needed for 10% deposit: £60,937

    Average annual salary for borough: £39,463

    Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 5% of salary: 31

    Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 20% of salary: 8

  • 15/32 Merton

    Property price: £507,901

    Amount needed for 10% deposit: £50,790

    Average annual salary for borough: £34,408

    Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 5% of salary: 30

    Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 20% of salary: 7

  • 16/32 Waltham Forest

    Property price: £438,294

    Amount needed for 10% deposit: £43,829

    Average annual salary for borough: £30,056

    Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 5% of salary: 29

    Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 20% of salary: 7

    Daniel Lynch

  • 17/32 Harrow

    Property price: £465,604

    Amount needed for 10% deposit: £46,560

    Average annual salary for borough: £33,004

    Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 5% of salary: 28

    Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 20% of salary: 7

  • 18/32 Tower Hamlets

    Property price: £484,861

    Amount needed for 10% deposit: £48,486

    Average annual salary for borough: £34,783

    Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 5% of salary: 28

    Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 20% of salary: 7

  • 19/32 Newham

    Property price: £369,236

    Amount needed for 10% deposit: £36,924

    Average annual salary for borough: £27,414

    Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 5% of salary: 27

    Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 20% of salary: 7

  • 20/32 Enfield

    Property price: £395,044

    Amount needed for 10% deposit: £39,504

    Average annual salary for borough: £30,103

    Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 5% of salary: 26

    Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 20% of salary: 7

    Alamy

  • 21/32 Kingston upon Thames

    Property price: £479,238

    Amount needed for 10% deposit: £47,924

    Average annual salary for borough: £36,686

    Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 5% of salary: 26

    Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 20% of salary: 7

  • 22/32 Hounslow

    Property price: £389,458

    Amount needed for 10% deposit: £38,946

    Average annual salary for borough: £30,342

    Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 5% of salary: 26

    Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 20% of salary: 6

  • 23/32 Redbridge

    Property price: £397,413

    Amount needed for 10% deposit: £39,741

    Average annual salary for borough: £30,992

    Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 5% of salary: 26

    Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 20% of salary: 6

  • 24/32 Hillingdon

    Property price: £407,202

    Amount needed for 10% deposit: £40,720

    Average annual salary for borough: £31,892

    Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 5% of salary: 26

    Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 20% of salary: 6

  • 25/32 Lewisham

    Property price: £404,616

    Amount needed for 10% deposit: £40,462

    Average annual salary for borough: £32,282

    Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 5% of salary: 25

    Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 20% of salary: 6

  • 26/32 Greenwich

    Property price: £368,226

    Amount needed for 10% deposit: £36,823

    Average annual salary for borough: £31,049

    Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 5% of salary: 24

    Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 20% of salary: 6

    Daniel Lynch

  • 27/32 Croydon

    Property price: £367,076

    Amount needed for 10% deposit: £36,708

    Average annual salary for borough: £31,346

    Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 5% of salary: 23

    Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 20% of salary: 6

    Alamy Stock Photo

  • 28/32 Bromley

    Property price: £435,465

    Amount needed for 10% deposit: £43,547

    Average annual salary for borough: £37,211

    Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 5% of salary: 23

    Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 20% of salary: 6

    Graham Hussey

  • 29/32 Sutton

    Property price: £372,926

    Amount needed for 10% deposit: £37,293

    Average annual salary for borough: £33,561

    Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 5% of salary: 23

    Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 20% of salary: 6

    Alamy Stock Photo

  • 30/32 Havering

    Property price: £358,805

    Amount needed for 10% deposit: £35,881

    Average annual salary for borough: £32,391

    Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 5% of salary: 22

    Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 20% of salary: 6

    John Winfield

  • 31/32 Barking and Dagenham

    Property price: £288,873

    Amount needed for 10% deposit: £28,887

    Average annual salary for borough: £28,038

    Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 5% of salary: 21

    Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 20% of salary: 5

    Figures based on February 2017  UK House Price Index

    Bob Comics/Flickr

  • 32/32 Bexley

    Property price: £335,076

    Amount needed for 10% deposit: £33,508

    Average annual salary for borough: £33,847

    Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 5% of salary: 20

    Years to save for 10% deposit if putting away 20% of salary: 5

    Daniel Lynch

It's hard enough for a couple pooling their wages to get onto the property ladder in London. Now, a new report reveals it's practically impossible to buy if you're single.

The analysis compares average house prices and wages for every London borough. It shows how out of reach the most affluent areas of the capital, such as Kensington & Chelsea, are for Londoners looking to buy on their own.

It would take a mammoth 68 years to save for a deposit in this part of London, where wages average £38,000 and homes sell for an average of £1.3 million.

Even in London's most affordable boroughs, such as Barking and Dagenham, house prices now average £289,000. This means a single buyer on a typical wage of £28,000 would need to save for five years for a 10 per cent deposit.

How quickly could you save for a deposit?

First work out deposit needed:
Property price x 0.05 = Amount needed for a 5% deposit

Property price x 0.1 =  Amount needed for a 10% deposit

Property price x 0.2 = Amount needed for a 20% deposit

Then work out how long it will take you to save:
Deposit ÷ Monthly saving amount ÷ 12 = Number of years it will take to save

That's assuming the buyer can put aside 20 per cent of their salary - £466 a month - which is hardly realistic for the many of the capital's tenants who regularly face spending almost 70 per cent of their wages on rent.

Reducing savings to five per cent of total wages - £116 a month - would mean a first-timer would be able to put down a deposit in 21 years. But even that's a stretch for renters who need to cover other essential costs such as travel, bills and food. And that's, of course, assuming property prices don't significantly rise in the intervening years.

  • Read more

Annual growth sees property prices rise by 7.2% across the UK

“These figures show the very real challenge facing those who want to get on the property ladder in the UK," says Pippa Watmough, founder of Piggyback Property, who complied the the latest figures.

"With house prices rising in many cities, and increasing difficulty in growing your savings, it can be easy for people to feel that owning a home is more of a dream than a potential reality."

Five ways to get on the property ladder
1. Some lenders offer 95 per cent mortgages - including Halifax, Natwest, and Santander. This halves the amount qualifying buyers need to save.

2. The Help to Buy scheme is another way to lower the deposit to five per cent, using an equity loan from the government.

3. Shared-ownership homes allow those hoping to get on the ladder to buy a 25 per cent share in a new-build property and slowly build up the amount they own.

4. Save using a first-time buyer ISA account, which means the government will boost savings by 25 per cent, They offer a £50 bonus (up to a maximum of £3,000) for every £200 saved.

5. Buying with a partner or a friend could halve all costs, but is a big commitment.


Follow us on Twitter @HomesProperty and Facebook

Comments