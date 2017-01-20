The adorable Grade II-listed thatched cottage that inspired Goldilocks and the Three Bears has been listed for sale in the pretty Dorset village of Burton.
Four-bedroom Burton Cottage is found on the outskirts of the pretty village of Burton near the historic market town of Christchurch in Dorset. On the market for £1.15 million, it has been stunningly decorated to a contemporary show home standard throughout while retaining many original 19th century features.
There are few better places to enjoy a bowl of warm porridge than the spacious, bespoke-fitted kitchen and breakfast room, while the double-shower master ensuite and luxurious family bathroom are the height of elegance with chandeliers and underfloor heating.
Romantic poet Robert Southey owned the house from 1799 until 1805 and published his classic children's story in 1837 after first telling it to friends in 1813.
Originally called The Story of the Three Bears, his version had the bears as bachelors and Goldilocks as a horrible old woman who invades their home to eat the porridge, sit in their chairs and sleep in their beds. The characters changed over the years into a family of bears and an impudent little girl and the title altered accordingly.
New lighting and carpets compliment solid and engineered oak flooring downstairs and each of the upstairs double bedrooms has been individually designed.
There is a walk-in wardrobe and airing cupboard leading off the landing while another ensuite ground floor room currently holds a dining table but could easily be used as a fifth bedroom.
The roomy lounge benefits from triple aspect windows and a wood burning stove while the family room comes complete with a projector and screen for cosy home cinema nights. The total floor area is just shy of 3,000 square feet.
Outside, the wrap-around private gardens are totally secluded with extensive lawns, a decked terrace and courtyard for entertaining and a sun veranda for summer reading. There is ample parking and a large detached garage.
Burton Cottage is close to the local amenities of Burton but Christchurch’s shops, bars and restaurants are just a few miles away. The town’s mainline station has a regular service to London Waterloo, Southampton and Bournemouth for commuters and the beauty of the New Forest and popular beach at Mudeford are just 15-minute drives away.
Burton Cottage is for sale through Lovett International Estate Agents. Call the Christchurch brand on 01202 066124 for more details.
