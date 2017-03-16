  1. Property news
  2. Buying

Crossrail tipped for Kensal Green:Tfl is considering building a station on derelict gasworks by the Grand Union Canal

Hip Kensal Green is home to Lily Allen, Thandie Newton and Paloma Faith but gritty pockets mean it still attracts buyers priced out of North Kensington and Queen's Park.

New homes near Crossrail hotspots to watch

  • 1/13 Abbey Wood, SE2

    A new Sainsbury's supermarket has opened and planning permission has been granted for 220 new homes, with a new library and public square close to the station. Peabody is also building 1,500 new homes alongside new retail units and open spaces, linking the South Thamesmead estate with Abbey Wood station.

  • 2/13 Abbey Wood, SE2

    Abbey Wood is also handy for Woolwich, which has experienced a growth surge in the last 10 years with schemes such as Royal Arsenal.

    Daniel Lynch

  • 3/13 Hayes & Harlington, UB4

    Thanks to the Crossrail station at nearby Abbey Wood, Hayes is set to become very popular. There is a planned Docklands Light Railway extension and Peabody has been given permission for a new housing project.

  • 4/13 Hayes & Harlington, UB4

    Developers HUB is involved at The Old Vinyl Factory, the centre of the record-making universe in the Sixties. Now it’s a new “quarter”, with shops, homes, entertainment venues and work spaces in landmark Art Deco buildings, set around new public plazas.

  • 5/13 Boiler House, Hayes

    From £325,000

    These one- and two-bedroom flats are on the site of the old HMV/EMI record factory. Visit www.theoldvinylfactory.com

  • 6/13 Abbey Wood, SE2

    Developer HUB submitted a planning application last year for “208 new homes for Londoners” in Abbey Wood, to form part of a residential, hotel and commercial development near the Crossrail station.

  • 7/13 Southall Waterside, UB2

    Southall Waterside will consist of 3,750 homes including studios, suites, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments near more than half a mile of canal frontage.

    southallwaterside.com

  • 8/13 Southall Village, UB2

    From £399,950

    This regeneration project offers both parkside and dockside new homes. Crossrail is set to be fully operational by 2019.

  • 9/13 Southall Village, UB2

    From £399,950

    The new development is close to both Hanwell and Ealing and will boast open spaces, shops and leisure facilities.

  • 10/13 Ealing, W5

    Family friendly Ealing will be just 11 minutes from Bond Street and 20 minutes from Canary Wharf when the Elizabeth Line launches. Scroll right...

  • 11/13 Dickens Yard, Ealing

    From £880,000

    300 yards from Ealing Broadway, two- and three- bedroom flats and duplex penthouse include access to an on-site gym, swimming pool, steam room and sauna. Visit www.dickens-yard.co.uk

    stgeorge2.visualbank.co.uk

  • 12/13 Drayton Place, West Ealing

    From £505,000

    A new scheme with two-bedroom flats and one three-bedroom flat for sale. Scroll right...

  • 13/13 Drayton Place, West Ealing

    The development is just a few minutes from West Ealing Crossrail station. Visit www.draytonplace.co.uk

If districts were people, Kensal Green might be described as a cool and rebellious young upstart with ideas above its station. Station, arguably, is the operative word as Transport for London is considering building a Crossrail station on a derelict gasworks by the Grand Union Canal.

A new station is likely to spark huge regeneration, bring up to 5,000 new homes and put the zone 2 area on a par with fashionable Queen’s Park.

primeplaceexthp.jpg
£30,000: the developer is offering to pay stamp duty up to this amount

Now homebuyers priced out of North Kensington are trailing up Ladbroke Grove to Kensal Green, following musician Paloma Faith, singer Lily Allen and actress Thandie Newton.

Yet gritty and unkempt corners are to be found amid the trendy boutiques, bistros and baristas, and this has kept a lid on property prices.

  • Read more

Five areas tipped for house price growth along the Elizabeth Line

Prime Place on Chamberlayne Road has 56 apartments and 15 townhouses. Two-bedroom flats start at £689,995. Developer Willmott Dixon is offering to pay up to £30,000 stamp duty.

Call Hamptons International on 020 7758 8487.


