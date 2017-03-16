If districts were people, Kensal Green might be described as a cool and rebellious young upstart with ideas above its station. Station, arguably, is the operative word as Transport for London is considering building a Crossrail station on a derelict gasworks by the Grand Union Canal.

A new station is likely to spark huge regeneration, bring up to 5,000 new homes and put the zone 2 area on a par with fashionable Queen’s Park.

£30,000: the developer is offering to pay stamp duty up to this amount

Now homebuyers priced out of North Kensington are trailing up Ladbroke Grove to Kensal Green, following musician Paloma Faith, singer Lily Allen and actress Thandie Newton.

Yet gritty and unkempt corners are to be found amid the trendy boutiques, bistros and baristas, and this has kept a lid on property prices.

Prime Place on Chamberlayne Road has 56 apartments and 15 townhouses. Two-bedroom flats start at £689,995. Developer Willmott Dixon is offering to pay up to £30,000 stamp duty.

