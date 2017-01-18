Spring forward to warmer days and this £550,000 Chiswick flat will really come into its own, as you make full use of its fabulous south-facing garden — providing the perfect backdrop for summer parties.

Inside also delivers on the space front. The bright reception room has high ceilings, a feature fire place, built in bookcases and is lit by a large bay window, while the two bedrooms are equally airy.

The stylish bathroom is lined with blue glass wall panels and the streamlined kitchen-diner opens to the fully decked garden through bi-fold glass doors.

The kitchen-diner has a fresh and modern feel and leads out to a decked garden

The west London suburb of Chiswick is popular with middle class families who are lured by its riverside pubs, green parks, buzzy cafes and excellent schools.

1/12 The lowdown: Chiswick Families swapping Notting Hill flats for spacious houses, older couples trading down and workers in the A4 corridor all want to come to Chiswick, which is so lovely that once they arrive they never want to leave. We reveal why…

2/12 Average property prices in Chiswick One-bedroom flat: £464,566

Two-bedroom flat: £631,545

Two-bedroom house: £853,515

Three-bedroom house: £1,185,536

Four-bedroom house: £1,599,462

Source: www.rightmove.co.uk

3/12 Average rental prices in Chiswick One-bedroom flat: £1,523 a month

Two-bedroom flat: £2,080 a month

Two-bedroom house: £2,190 a month

Three-bedroom house: £3,400 a month

Four-bedroom house: £4,012 a month

Source: www.rightmove.co.uk

4/12 Schools Take your pick. Ofsted "outstanding" schools are primaries Belmont in Belmont Road and Grove Park in Nightingale Close and secondary school Sacred Heart RC . There is also Arts Educational ( co-ed, ages 11 to 18), a private performing arts school, and the International School of London . See a full list of schools here.

5/12 Shops Iris , The Old Cinema , which is stuffed with interesting antiques, and Abode , selling wonderful modern interior accessories. See our full list There is a day’s worth of window shopping to be had along Chiswick High Road, with highlights including women's boutique, which is stuffed with interesting antiques, and, selling wonderful modern interior accessories. See our full list here

6/12 Travel There are Tube stations at Stamford Brook , Turnham Green , Chiswick Park and Gunnersbury on the District line. The first two are in Zone 2 , with an annual travelcard to Zone 1 costing £1,284; the last two are in Zone 3 , at £1,508. Gunnersbury is on the Overground line, while Chiswick and Kew Bridge stations, in Zone 3 , have trains to Waterloo.



7/12 Restaurants Chiswick is a foodie destination, with Michelin stars at La Trompette and Hedone . Michael Nadra bears the name of its chef, locals are enjoying the newly opened Chiswick Smokehouse on Sutton Lane North and a branch of Hawksmoor’s Foxlow chain is coming soon. See our full list here.

8/12 Leisure and the arts The Watermans Art Centre in Brentford has a cinema, theatre and exhibition space, while fringe shows can be seen at the Tabard Theatre . Swimming pools include the council-owned New Chiswick Pool in Edensor Road, the privately-run Hogarth Health Club and Virgin Active .

9/12 Open spaces Picnic on Turnham Green and Chiswick Common , stroll in the grounds of Chiswick House or walk alongside the Thames .

10/12 For sale... £475,000: a one-bedroom terrace house in Gresham Mews, W4, with an open-plan kitchen/reception room on the ground floor and a bedroom upstairs.

Through KFH (020 8012 2745).



11/12 For sale... £750,000: this two-bedroom maisonette is close to Chiswick Park Tube station in Antrobus Road, W4, and has a 26ft rear garden. Through John D Wood (020 8012 3828)



12/12 For sale... £825,000: this three-bedroom terrace house with a garden in Somerset Road, W4, is half a mile from Chiswick Park Tube station and needs a complete renovation.

Through Savills (020 8012 3121).







Leafy Southfield Road is ideal for Turnham Green and Chiswick Park Tube stations, and for Chiswick High Road shops, bars and restaurants.

This flat offers some 599 square feet of modern living space in all, and is on the market with John D Wood. Call 020 8995 9394 for details.