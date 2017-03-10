Developer Frasers Property pioneered the “two-key apartment” — a flat within a flat — in Wandsworth, with a flexible floorplan that allowed for a self-contained studio in addition to the main home, to be used as a guest suite, a home office or even a buy-to-let pad to help pay the mortgage.

Two-bedroom apartments at its latest scheme, Camberwell on the Green, allow for a second entrance hallway door, creating a private annexe with its own terrace.

The six-storey building of 96 flats overlooks the Green, recently refurbished and now a new town centre park.

Prices from £405,000 to £1,023,00. Call 020 7368 4830.

Wing, in Camberwell Road, is another local launch. Prices from £395,000. Call 020 7487 1710.

And Peabody is soon to unveil 66 flats.