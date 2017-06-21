Kilburn Quarter’s latest phase, Park Terrace, a collection of 52 new homes, is well worth venturing to NW6 for this Saturday, for the launch of this gorgeous new show apartment.

The first floor, one-bedroom flat showcases a bright, roomy open-plan space, great for entertaining in the living/dining area while you cook up a storm in the high-spec glossy kitchen, all lit by wall-to-wall glass doors to a large decked balcony overlooking landscaped communal gardens.

The bedroom also enjoys a stretch of balcony, while the bathroom is very spa-chic.

Nearby Kilburn Park Tube gets you to Paddington in under five minutes, while green space includes leafy boulevards and what will be a children’s play area and new park.

Available for £499,950 through Hamptons (020 2451 1544).