Shaking up NW6 with its smart new collection of one-to four-bedroom homes is Kilburn Quarter, set around a landscaped, gated courtyard garden that will also incorporate a secure children’s play area and complement the red-brick mansion blocks of nearby Maida Vale.

Kilburn Quarter: doors open onto a private balcony from the living area of the one-bedroom flat

This one-bedroom flat is on the market for £530,000. It comes with luxury details including underfloor heating, high-spec appliances and sleek cabinetry in an open-plan living/kitchen and dining room that gives ample space to entertain and has doors to a private balcony.

Fitted wardrobes streamline the bedroom while the bathroom is like a mini spa. Parking is also included.

The leafy north-west London suburb of Kilburn borders the boroughs of Brent and Camden and has plenty of train and Tube stations to pick from - Queen's Park and Kilburn Park are on the Bakerloo line and Willesden Green and Kilburn are on the Jubilee line.

The flat is on the market with Currell - call 020 7226 6611 for more details.