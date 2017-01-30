Brand new and move-in ready is this eye-catching three-bedroom home, sandwiched between Mitcham and Tooting in a small boutique development of nine houses.

On the market for £575,000, its smart, modern design showcases impressive living space that spans over 1000sq ft and incorporates a bright, open-plan living/dining and kitchen area with underfloor heating, über sleek appliances and cabinetry.

Woodland Way: There are nine stylish properties in this striking new development

There is a mass of light, thanks to the wall of sliding glass doors that leads out to a lawned garden, and a generous ceiling height of approximately 2.8 metres throughout.

There are three bedrooms, one with en suite shower room and all with big picture windows, plus a chic main bathroom.

Bright and light: The abundance of natural light is this property's key selling point

Off-street parking is included, but Tooting station is a convenient short walk away for commuters. Mitcham Eastfields and Streatham Common stations are also close by.

Open green space beckons as Mitcham, found in the east of the south west borough of Merton, is home to the lovely Mitcham Common with its Seven Islands pond.

This property is for sale through Hamptons International. Call 020 8012 2903 for more details.