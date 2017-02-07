Take a jolly along the Thames to Sunbury, where you won't be disappointed to find this perfectly formed Sixties townhouse.

Kitted out in immaculate retro style, the three-storey home sits in a conservation area and has been listed for sale for £550,000.

There’s a good-size garden, off-street parking, a garage and 1,227sq ft of inside space.

A blank canvas: the kitchen has gloss units and glass doors that lead to the garden

The kitchen-breakfast room has cream gloss units and glass doors to the garden. White walls and painted wood floors make a bright statement in the reception-diner with access to a Juliet balcony, and the same bright ambience is found in the three bedrooms.

Sunbury Park is minutes away, and trains to Waterloo go twice hourly from Sunbury station.

The property is for sale through The Modern House. Call 020 3795 5920 for more details.