Buy in Battersea without power station prices:new 290-home development offers huge terraces and impressive views in Nine Elms

Battersea Exchange is handy for both Battersea Park and Queenstown Road train stations.

Battersea buyers whose budgets fall short of the huge prices being demanded at the power station complex may find better value for money 300 yards up the road.

Battersea Exchange, a 290-home development handy for both Battersea Park and Queenstown Road train stations, makes a virtue out of a former eyesore — a neglected railway viaduct that dissects the site. 

Listed arches are being refurbished and opened up to encourage a pedestrian flow, while a new car-free street lined with shops and cafés complements handsome, brick-clad apartment blocks and a primary school.

Taylor Wimpey, the developer, is shamelessly piggy-backing all the investment going into Nine Elms, offering homes with a lower price tag in a bid to entice buyers who hope to benefit from the wider area improvements.

There are splendid views from the upper levels and some flats have huge terraces.

Prices from £559,000. Call 020 3296 2222 for more details.

