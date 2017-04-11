Battersea buyers whose budgets fall short of the huge prices being demanded at the power station complex may find better value for money 300 yards up the road.

Battersea Exchange, a 290-home development handy for both Battersea Park and Queenstown Road train stations, makes a virtue out of a former eyesore — a neglected railway viaduct that dissects the site.

Listed arches are being refurbished and opened up to encourage a pedestrian flow, while a new car-free street lined with shops and cafés complements handsome, brick-clad apartment blocks and a primary school.

Taylor Wimpey, the developer, is shamelessly piggy-backing all the investment going into Nine Elms, offering homes with a lower price tag in a bid to entice buyers who hope to benefit from the wider area improvements.

There are splendid views from the upper levels and some flats have huge terraces.

Prices from £559,000. Call 020 3296 2222 for more details.