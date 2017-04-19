Get more for your money, Thirties style, with this top-floor flat in popular Art Deco Kingfisher Court in East Molesey, Surrey, a stroll away from Hampton Court Palace.

Scenic views over the River Mole, and the use of communal tennis courts and an inviting swimming pool, will be great for summer.

There’s more than 800sq ft of living space, with two double bedrooms, a sleek bathroom, an airy kitchen opening to a balcony, and a 23ft reception/dining room just right for entertaining, all lit by large windows.

Secure private parking is included and there’s no chain, so you can move quickly.

The apartment is for sale for £499,950. Call John D Wood (01372 629009).