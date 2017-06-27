London Mayor Sadiq Khan has waded into the row about cuts to affordable housing at Battersea Power Station, after Homes & Property revealed the plan.

Bosses behind the multibillion-pound development want to reduce the number of homes earmarked for first-time buyers and squeezed private renters by some 40 per cent. A total of 250 homes originally pledged by the Battersea Power Station Development Company are now “highly unlikely” to materialise.

The Mayor took to Twitter soon after our story last week to tell his 641,000 followers: “I’m extremely concerned… and have sought advice on how to stop this happening. We need more affordable housing, not less.”

Within two days of the news, almost 20,000 people signed a petition set up by campaign group 38 Degrees demanding Wandsworth council reject the development company’s application to vary the terms of its planning permission. The number of signatories has since risen to over 21,000.

Battersea Power Station - in pictures







21 show all Battersea Power Station - in pictures







































1/21 Battersea People throwing brightly coloured powder in the air during the Holi One Festival, at Battersea Power Station in London. PA

2/21 Battersea A giant inflatable pig flies above Battersea Power Station on the banks of the river Thames in central London, during a recreation of the cover of the Pink Floyd album 'Animals' PA

3/21 Battersea 27th July 1932: Construction workers take a lunch break with the 300 ft high chimney of Battersea Power station, which is nearing completion, in the background Getty Images

4/21 Battersea 10th July 1933: The control room of Battersea Power Station, from which the feeders supply various regions of London with electricity. Getty Images

5/21 Battersea circa 1934: Battersea Power Station under construction in London. The building was designed by leading architect Giles Scott in the Gothic style. Getty Images

6/21 Battersea 12th February 1937: Smoke belches from the famous chimneys of London's Battersea Power Station. Getty Images

7/21 Battersea A general view of the new heliport site under construction in London. PA

8/21 Battersea 9th July 1981: A crane fitted with a huge magnet clears metallic debris from the 'A' turbine hall of Battersea Power Station, London. The landmark building, designed by Sir Giles Gilbert Scott is gradually being closed down and gutted. (Photo by Ian Tyas/Keystone Features/Getty Images) Getty Images

9/21 Battersea The London 2012 bid logo is displayed on Battersea Power Station, central London. PA

10/21 Battersea PA

11/21 Battersea A snowboarder on the ski slope at Battersea power station in London for the Freeze Snow and Music Festival. PA

12/21 Battersea Battersea Power Station in south west London, where preparations are underway to dismantle and rebuild the four chimneys as part of the redevelopment of the 1930s power station. PA

13/21 Battersea PA

14/21 Battersea PA

15/21 Battersea PA

16/21 Battersea The World's first amphibious Ice Cream Van, called the 'HMS Flake 99', as it passes Battersea Power Station by the River Thames in London, to mark National Ice Cream Week. PA

17/21 Battersea Helen Skelton walks on a tightrope between two of the chimneys at Battersea Power Station, London. PA

18/21 Battersea Models on the catwalk during a rehearsal for the Matthew Williamson Spring/summer London Fashion Week show, at Battersea Power Station in London. PA

19/21 Battersea Around 500 actors for The National Youth Theatre of Great Britain perform S'Warm at Battersea Power Station in London to raise awareness of the alleged global environmental crisis caused by dwindling bee populations. PA

20/21 Battersea A competitor takes part in a practice session ahead of the London leg of the Red Bull X-Fighters freestyle motocross tournament, which takes place at Battersea Power Station, London, on Saturday August 14. PA

21/21 Battersea A general view from the north side of the embankment. PA

“Every Londoner knows how difficult it can be to find somewhere affordable to live,” said 38 Degrees spokesman Gordon Maloney. “Rent and house prices are eye-wateringly high, and that means families being priced out of the city, elderly people struggling to make ends meet, and young people giving up on London altogether. That’s why it is so vitally important that councils…hold developers to account.”

CUTS AGREED BY COUNCIL

But Wandsworth’s planning committee agreed the affordable housing quota could be cut from 636 properties to 386, by five votes to four. The development company said the move was necessary, blaming rising construction costs due to the weak pound and unexpected “technical difficulties” during the build.

Richard Field, chairman of Wandsworth’s planning committee, said: “The committee had a very difficult choice between accepting a potentially lower number of affordable homes, or refusing the application and risk losing all of them. This development also directly funds the Tube extension which is bringing 25,000 jobs to Battersea, so the stakes are extremely high.”

"DECISION HAS LET LONDONERS DOWN"

Mr Khan said he was “furious” about the “wholly unacceptable” reduction in affordable homes at Battersea, adding: “This decision has let Londoners down.” He called on the council to withdraw its decision and to put pressure on Battersea Power Station Development Company to restore the number of affordable homes.

Mr Field claimed the Mayor had been invited to comment on the application “several weeks ago” but had “remained completely silent” before the Homes & Property story was published.

'Unacceptable': Sadiq Khan responds to the affordable homes cut (Nigel Howard)

A spokesman for the Mayor claimed he had requested information on the planned cuts to affordable housing back in April but received no response until the week of the planning committee.

“He was furious to learn that, despite his intervention and the offer of his team to help the council interrogate the viability further, Wandsworth waved this shameful decision through,” added the spokesman.

A spokeswoman for the development company said work on the first affordable homes starts this year, and the firm remains committed to delivering 15 per cent affordable homes at the power station.

“The creation of what is a new town centre supporting 20,000 jobs is a vast and complicated endeavour but we are determined to make this a genuine community and we are clear that includes a genuine mix of housing – affordable and market-priced,” she said.

REGULATIONS DATE FROM THE RECESSION

The right for developers to renegotiate levels of affordable housing on new schemes dates from the the peak of the recession. In 2011 the Government introduced new regulations to ensure financially shaky projects were not simply mothballed.

But critics believe the Government’s decision handed housebuilders the opportunity to include as few affordable homes as possible in private developments.

Southwark council recently agreed to allow developer St George, part of the Berkeley Group, to reduce to £29 million a payment of £35 million agreed to go towards affordable homes in the borough as part of planning consent for the One Blackfriars tower.

At Greenwich Peninsula, the amount of affordable housing has been whittled down from an original requirement of 35 per cent, agreed by the former owner of the site. The current owner, Hong Kong-based Knight Dragon, will provide 21 per cent affordable homes in the £8 billion project.

The issue of affordable housing is at crisis point in London and across the UK, with demand wildly exceeding supply. Just over 32,110 affordable homes were completed in England in the last financial year, of which fewer than 10,000 were destined for subsidised sales schemes, according to the Department for Communities and Local Government.