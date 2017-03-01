A vast wing of a stately home with one of the finest libraries in the country and nine acres of gardens including a maze, a fountain and a Japanese-style summerhouse could be yours for the princely sum of £535,000.
The ornate French Empire-style library is the centrepiece of the three-storey Georgian wing of Trawsgoed Mansion, near Aberystwyth in north Wales.
The room could be used as a spectacularly grand living room, but book lovers will be delighted that owner Stephen Edwards has kept the original set of shelves.
"The mahogany shelves will just slot back in. They're just like a giant jigsaw puzzle," he says.
The room features a gilt, domed ceiling complete with chandelier and dates from 1832 when it was installed by leading interior designers Maples and Co.
Conservationist Mark Baker, an expert on Welsh stately homes on the National Trust’s Committee for Wales, said the library was “one of the most amazing rooms in Wales”.
Would-be buyers should be aware that although planning permission has been granted for conversion of the wing into a grand family home, with up to 12 bedrooms, including a master en suite the same size as the vast library, conversion has not been completed.
Mr Edwards and his family oversaw a loving and extensive restoration of the grade II*-listed building after it was used for 40 years as government offices after the Second World War and skilled craftsmen restored the lime plaster to its former glory,
Trawsgoed Mansion is set at the end of a long gated drive in Crosswood Park, once the seat of the Earls of Lisburne and the centre of a 40,000-acre estate until most of the land was sold off in the 19th century.
Many famous people have stayed at the house, including Edward VII, Edward VIII, Sir Winston Churchill, Stanley Baldwin and William Gladstone.
The Georgian wing for sale is the oldest part of the house, and while you will have neighbours - the central wing was sold as a six-bedroom family home and the Victorian wing as six houses - they do have separate garden areas so you won't be disturbed on your walks.
Mr Edwards says of the grade II-listed gardens that come with the Georgian wing: "There's a fountain, a Japanese summerhouse, tennis courts and a rhododendron maze. There must be half a mile of walks through woodlands and the gardens."
The house is in the unspoilt Ystwyth valley, a designated Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, between the Cambrian mountains and the Ceredigion coast.
Aberystwyth is just eight miles away and trains to London, with a change at Birmingham International, take as little as four and a quarter hours for when you want to stay at your pied-à-terre in town.
The Georgian wing of Trawsgoed Mansion is for sale for offers around £535,000 through Lloyd Herbert & Jones
Follow us on Twitter @HomesProperty and Facebook
- More about:
- stately homes
- luxury
- mansion
- North Wales
- library
- property
Comments