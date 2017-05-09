  1. Property news

£1.25m Blackheath house is being raffled off for £5 a ticket:furnished five-bedroom home could be yours for the price of a pint

The property hasn't found a buyer, so the seller is hoping to raise three times its value via an online raffle. 

H&P

See inside: the £5 family home in Blackheath

  • 1/12 £5 Blackheath family home

    The five-bedroom house in a conservation area near Greenwich Park was put on the market for £1.3 million earlier this year. Scroll right...

  • 2/12 £5 Blackheath family home

    After struggling to find a buyer the family decided to raffle the house to avoid being repossessed.

  • 3/12 £5 Blackheath family home

    The winner of the raffle will get the period property, which is offered fully furnished with kitchen appliances...

  • 4/12 £5 Blackheath family home

    ... and £12,000 of lead crystal chandeliers.

  • 5/12 £5 Blackheath family home

    Bedroom furniture is also included in the prize.

  • 6/12 £5 Blackheath family home

    Stamp duty hikes and overheated pricing have caused the market for large properties to stall in recent months, especially in London.

  • 7/12 £5 Blackheath family home

    Cash-strapped sellers are increasingly turning to property raffles to avoid losing money. Scroll right for more raffle homes...

  • 8/12 £2 Georgian manor house

    Dunstan Low has sold more than £600,000 of £2 tickets for Melling Manor, his six-bedroom Georgian manor house in Lancashire. > Read more about the £2 Georgian manor house

    Csaba Safranyik

  • 9/12 £2 Georgian manor house

    Low bought the former hotel in the east wing of Georgian Melling Manor for £435,000 in 2011 as a family home for him, his wife Natasha and their two sons.

  • 10/12 £2 Georgian manor house

    The fitted kitchen is included along with white goods and oven, a wine cooler, Corian worktops, original oak floorboards and cast-iron radiators.

  • 11/12 £2 Georgian manor house

    The house is surrounded by gardens and has parking for six cars on a carriage driveway lined with mature trees.

  • 12/12 £2 Georgian manor house

    Low is offering not only the house as the prize, but he will also pay all stamp duty and conveyancing fees, with the closing date for entries August 1.

A Londoner hoping to avoid repossession of her five-bedroom home in south-east London wants to raffle it off by selling £3.75million of tickets at £5 each.

The detached property is in a conservation area near Greenwich Park in Blackheath, where the average asking price is £613,634.

Owner Renu Qadri, who has five children, has struggled to pay the mortgage because of disability, which has also made climbing stairs difficult.

However, after putting the home on the market for £1.25 million in March, she has been unable to find a buyer and is now hoping to sell 750,000 raffle tickets through her website, which has been live since Sunday. Entrants will also have to answer a question about the property.

The house is offered fully furnished, including lead crystal chandeliers worth £12,000, leather sofas, kitchen appliances and bedroom furniture.

blackheathraffle3.jpg
Fixtures and fittings: £12,000 of lead crystal chandeliers are included in the prize

“We want to take the sale into our own hands and give somebody else the chance to enjoy this wonderful house,” Ms Qadri told the News Shopper. “London is the hardest place to buy a home and it is time for somebody else to live here, I think it is time we downsize.”

If not all the raffle tickets are sold by this November, an undisclosed cash prize (minus expenses) will be offered instead. The house is still listed at the full price via an online estate agent, which is charging a flat fee up front, whether or not the property sells through them. 

Are property raffles legal?

  • If not run correctly, property raffles can land sellers in trouble with the law
  • The Gambling Commission oversees competitions that could be classed as property raffles
  • It is legal to run a competition for profit so long as there is an element of skill for participants
  • This is why property raffles often require entrants to answer a question
  • Many rafflers have run into difficulties with the Commission if the question is deemed too easy to answer
  • Raffle entrants should also be wary of scams
  • Most schemes state that if not all tickets are sold, the winner will receive the cash raised from sold tickets minus ‘expenses’ (which can be a significant percentage of the profit) 

Stamp duty hikes and overheated pricing have caused the market for large properties to stall in recent months, especially in London, where the average asking price for homes with five bedrooms or more fell 7.3 per cent in the year to April, according to latest Rightmove figures.

As a result, some cash-strapped sellers are turning to property raffles as a way to recoup their costs.

PROPERTY RAFFLES: A NEW TREND?

A Georgian manor house in Lancashire which failed to sell is being raffled for £2 a ticket and has raised over £600,000 of the £1 million target.

After the 2008 property crash, there was a spate of property raffles.

  • Read more

Prize fund for manor house being raffled at £2 a ticket hits £626k

A Devon couple struggling to sell their £1 million five-bedroom house, complete with fishing lake and four holiday lodges, sold £25 raffle tickets. A 36-year-old German man who bought a single ticket was named the winner in 2009.

Another couple in the Wirral attempted to raffle off their £725,000 six-bedroom house in West Kirby. After an investigation by the Gambling Commission, they managed to sell only 400 tickets, barely covering their costs, and struggled to reimburse angry ticket holders. 

The vendor of the Blackheath property has been contacted for comment. To find out more visit homeraffler.com


