London house prices:Mayfair homes still more expensive than Manhattan, despite prime market slowdown

Report reveals Mayfair homes cost an average of £18 million - £3,850 per square foot - making its properties some of the most expensive in the world

Mayfair's million-pound homes for sale

Mayfair's million-pound homes for sale

  • 1/16 Six-bedroom house on Bourdon Street

    £16.75 million

    Behind the original facade, three adjacent houses have been joined together creating one spectacular, 53 ft wide, contemporary house.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 2/16 Six-bedroom house on Bourdon Street

    The sleek and modern interior has double-height ceilings and a whole floor dedicated to leisure facilities including a swimming pool, gym and a steam room.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 3/16 Eight-bedroom house on Farm Street

    £13.95 million


    This five-storey terraced house on one of Mayfair's most sought-after streets boasts eight luxurious bedrooms and a spacious kitchen/diner, handsome reception room, roof terrace and a wine cellar.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 4/16 Eight-bedroom house on Farm Street

    The main living area has a bay window and a fireplace, while the house is just a stroll from the high-end restaurants, bars and boutiques of Mayfair. Hyde Park is also close by.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 5/16 Six-bedroom town house on Chesterfield Hill

    £6,750,000

    This six-bedroom new-build townhouse set behind a restored, original façade in the heart of Mayfair village, close to Mount Street Gardens.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 6/16 Six-bedroom town house on Chesterfield Hill

    It has been meticulously refurbished and includes a cinema and games room with a private bar.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 7/16 Three-bedroom apartment on Upper Grosvenor Street

    £6.75 million


    This luxurious apartment benefits from three double bedrooms, two bathrooms, a modern kitchens and an oversized double reception, 37ft in length, with five large floor to ceiling windows giving you views onto Grosvenor Square.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 8/16 Three-bedroom apartment on Upper Grosvenor Street

    Two of the double bedrooms have en-suite bathrooms finished with Italian marble while the street itself is close to Bond Street Tube station and the restaurants and boutiques of Mount Street.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 9/16 Four-bedroom apartment on North Audley Street

    £6.85 million


    This wonderfully restored, four-bedroom triplex apartment encompasses over 2,300 sq ft and is full of natural light throughout. It is packed full of original features from striking wood panelling to intricate cornicing and working fireplaces.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 10/16 Four-bedroom apartment on North Audley Street

    The third floor offers a fabulous living area, with views over the street from four large sash windows in the lavish reception room. The dining room provides the ideal space for entertaining with its high ceilings, while the kitchen is fitted with high-spec appliances.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 11/16 Three-bedroom house on North Row

    £6.75 million


    This three-bedroom flat has a prestigious address and is beautifully presented throughout, with a sleek kitchen/diner and two balconies with views over Mayfair.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 12/16 Three-bedroom house on North Row

    There is a fantastically large reception room with feature spiral staircase and access to a communal gym and pool.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 13/16 Five-bedroom house in Wood Mews

    £11 million


    This new build mews house in the heart of Mayfair is a five-bedroom, three-reception room home arranged over four storeys with an uninterrupted view of Green Street Gardens.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 14/16 Five-bedroom house in Wood Mews

    The gorgeous master bedroom suite occupies the entire top floor and all floors benefit from lift access. The further four interior-designed bedrooms all have en-suite bathrooms.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

    Photography: James Balston

  • 15/16 Two-bedroom apartment on King Street

    £5.5 million

    The owner of this two-bedroom flat is looking for an investment buyer only - as they want to rent it back, once sold.

    Call Hamptons International on 020 3151 7650

  • 16/16 Two-bedroom apartment on King Street

    The second-floor apartment is located in a Grade II- listed building and has generously proportioned rooms.

    Call Hamptons International on 020 3151 7650

The average cost of a home in Mayfair is still more expensive than Manhattan, despite a slowdown across the prime central London property market.

Homes in the exclusive West End neighbourhood are valued at £3,850sq ft, according to a new report by luxury residential specialists Beauchamp Estates, which compares more than 500 ultra-prime property listings across the globe.

The average listing price in Mayfair currently stands at £18.4 million. While homes in New York's well-heeled Manhattan district have higher price tags, they are generally substantially bigger, so the average cost of buying is higher, at £21.5 million (£3,575sq ft).

The price-per-square-foot measure is an important way of comparing values, traditionally used by surveyors and land valuers, that can turn assumptions on their head.

The Brexit effect: Sterling vs. Dollars
Ultra High Net Worth Individuals (UHNWIs), the global group of 300,000 people whose fortunes worth at least £40 million, regularly buy and sell multi-million pound properties all over the world.

Exclusivity is their ultimate wish and they often demand that they are the first - or even the only - person to view a house that's been listed before they will consider it for purchase. 

Credit Suisse reports that there are now 4,700 UNHWIs in the UK, after 700 saw the value of their personal wealth fall in 2016, mainly as a result of the fall in sterling after the vote to leave the EU.

While the pound's plunge is bad news for British buyers, it provides new opportunities for global UHNWIs who operate in dollars.

A US dollar buyer purchasing a typical 3,900sq ft ultra-prime apartment in Mayfair now pays $18.5 million, compared to $20.7 million in 2015 - saving $2.2 million, explains Jed Garfield, managing partner at New York-based luxury residential property agents Leslie J Garfield.

The hope is that foreign buyers will boost the UK's stagnant prime property market this year.

However, James Moran, from Winkworth estate agents, believes this hasn't yet happened despite being widely expected.

He says: "Rather than an influx of foreign buyers coming in vast numbers, the ones who were already interested in buying have increased spending power and are looking to invest more."

244east48thstreetrear.jpg
For sale for $13 million: a new six-and-a-half storey, 7,400 square foot luxurious single-family townhouse on 244 East 48th Street (Leslie J Garfield)

The Trump Factor: New York
Sales of luxury homes in Manhattan were also hit last year, with the average property selling for $6.8 million in 2016, down from $8.6 million the previous year.

A report by Leslie J Garfield says: "Due to the currency play and also uncertainty caused by the "Trump Factor", over the last six months the number of enquiries and sales in Manhattan has declined considerably."

However, the report predicts the market will bounce back this year thanks to President Trump's promise of tax reductions for the wealthy, with the continual rise of the stock market since the election is a strong indicator that the property market will follow suit.


