A planned pedestrian and cycle drawbridge across the Thames to Canary Wharf is another reason to put down roots in Rotherhithe, SE16, where a second wave of regeneration is creating a sparkling new town centre around Canada Water Tube station.

Yet the area's best address is likely to remain the historic patch by St Marychurch Street, a cobbled conservation area of protected wharves and warehouses converted into loft flats.

Here you will also find Sands Film studios and The Brunel Museum in the former Brunel Engine House built by the great engineers Sir Marc Isambard Brunel and his son Isambard Kingdom Brunel as part of their Thames Tunnel, the world's first tunnel beneath a river, which opened in 1843 and connected Rotherhithe to Wapping.

Dockside Terrace in Rotherhithe Street, moments from where the new footbridge, the Brunel Bridge, is due to open in 2020, is a new infill scheme of seven modern-looking townhouses set over three floors and including a roof terrace with views across the water to the Docklands skyscrapers. Prices from £1,295,000. Call JLL on 020 8712 6596.

From £1,295,000: townhouses in Dockside Terrace