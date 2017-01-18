  1. Luxury
  2. Property

Is this Britain's smallest island home?former 16th-century rectory in East Sussex with its own moat and three footbridges is for sale for £5m

Legend has it that the rector of the parish in the 18th century singlehandedly dug the rectangular moat surrounding the property. Now, the former rectory has been converted into a magnificent seven-bedroom house, set in 44 acres that include a lake, ornamental gardens, swimming pool and tennis court...

Click to follow
H&P

Chailey Moat, East Sussex - and other unusual homes

Chailey Moat, East Sussex - and other unusual homes

  • 1/60 Chailey Moat, East Sussex

    The six-bedroom house is entirely surrounded by a wide moat and is next door to its own lake. Scroll right...

    Savills

  • 2/60

    A former rectory, legend has it that the rector singlehandedly dug the rectangular moat surrounding the property in the 18th century. Scroll right...

  • 3/60 Chailey Moat, East Sussex

    One of the footbridges leads on to a terrace entertaining area. Scroll right...

    Savills

  • 4/60 Chailey Moat, East Sussex

    The oak-panelled reading room has a fireplace with a mantel made from a bed owned by Charles I. Scroll right...

    Savills

  • 5/60 Chailey Moat, East Sussex

    The sitting room has four sets of French doors looking right on to the moat. Scroll right...

    Savills

  • 6/60 Chailey Moat, East Sussex

    The dining room is big enough for the largest of dinner parties and has a fireplace for winter parties. Scroll right...

    Savills

  • 7/60 Chailey Moat, East Sussex

    The kitchen-breakfast room is next door to a prep kitchen and several storerooms and utility rooms. Scroll right...

    Savills

  • 8/60 Chailey Moat, East Sussex

    The 18th-century oak staircase leads to the six first-floor bedrooms, while at the top of the house are two other bedrooms reached by their own staircases. Scroll right...

    Savills

  • 9/60 Chailey Moat, East Sussex

    The master bedroom has a working fireplace, its own dressing room...

    Savills

  • 10/60 Chailey Moat, East Sussex

    ...and a very large bathroom where you look over your estate while bathing.

    Savills

  • 11/60 Chailey Moat, East Sussex

    A terrace from the house is next to one of the three timber footbridges which leads into one part of the garden...

    Savills

  • 12/60 Chailey Moat, East Sussex

    ...while another leads straight into the parterre garden and its formal fountain.

    Savills

  • 13/60 Chailey Moat, East Sussex

    The pretty arboretum footpath is part of the ornamental parterre garden. Scroll right...

    Savills

  • 14/60 Chailey Moat, East Sussex

    The converted tithe barn lies next to the kitchen garden and tennis court.

    > Scroll right for more of Britain's most unusual homes...

    Savills

  • 15/60 MORE OF BRITAIN'S MOST UNUSUAL HOMES: The Gasworks, Gloucestershire

    The Gasworks is a 19th century, Grade II-listed stone cottage with a light and modern extension designed to replace a derelict gas storage cylinder that used to stand on the site. Scroll right...

    Peter Landers

  • 16/60 The Gasworks, Gloucestershire

    Designed by the award-winning Chris Dyson Architects and completed in 2015, it is largely cased in rusty corrugated Corten steel to reflect the area's rich industrial heritage. Scroll right...

    Peter Landers

  • 17/60 The Gasworks, Gloucestershire

    It was built for British author Jeanette Winterson, who has praised them for "restoring the gasworks as it was" and creating a "funky modern structure on the land space" for sleeping in. Scroll right...

    Peter Landers

  • 18/60 The Gasworks, Gloucestershire

    Four en-suite bedrooms with large skylights are found in the single-storey annex with the master stealing the show, its huge picture window looking out across the rural countryside as far as the eye can see. Scroll right...

    Peter Landers

  • 19/60 The Gasworks, Gloucestershire

    In the charming, blue-windowed older building is a living room with fabulous high ceilings, a spacious kitchen/breakfast room and a formal dining room. Scroll right...

    Peter Landers

  • 20/60 Two Orkney islands for sale

    On offer for just £300,000, electricity on this pair of islands is powered entirely by a 6 kilowatt wind turbine. Scroll right...

  • 21/60 Holms of Stromness private islands, Orkney

    The large 6-bed bungalow is found on the Inner Holm but the land for sale totals 12.5 acres, reaching 23 acres at the lowest tide. Scroll right...

  • 22/60 Holms of Stromness private islands, Orkney

    The current owner is selling the islands because the young members of the family are no longer in Orkney to make full use of it. Scroll right for more unusual homes...

  • 23/60 Rothes Glen House, Scotland

    The Baronial style Rothes Glen House is set in 9.3 acres of grounds, with 11 bedrooms, 8 reception rooms and a nursery wing. Scroll right...

  • 24/60 Rothes Glen House, Scotland

    The extravagant entrance hall has Italian mosaic tiled floors and a staircase with a decorative wrought iron railing that leads to a galleried landing. Scroll right...

  • 25/60 Rothes Glen House, Scotland

    There are eight reception rooms throughout the house, with the sitting room a particular highlight for its marble fireplace and fine gilded ceiling. Scroll right...

  • 26/60 Rothes Glen House, Scotland

    Hosting memorable dinner parties will be easy when you can entertain guests in this stunning dining room with a richly decorated plaster ceiling, panelled doors and views across the countryside. Scroll right...

  • 27/60 More unusual homes: Gyrn Castle, north Wales

    Set in 46 acres, Gyrn Castle in north Wales sits high on a hill overlooking the Clywd valley. It's due to be sold by online auction, with a guide price of £2.875 million. Scroll right...

  • 28/60 Gyrn Castle, north Wales

    As welcome - and unwelcome - guests pay a visit, they're greeted by a fire-breathing dragon carved from a 200-year-old tree. Scroll right...

  • 29/60 Gyrn Castle, north Wales

    Head up to the viewing platform, on the third floor, to be greeted by panoramic views of the valley and even Snowdon in the distance. Scroll right...

  • 30/60 Gyrn Castle, north Wales

    The enclosed courtyard boasts an annex that's ideal for hosting guests. There's also a wood-burner, kitchen, en-suite bedroom and terrace. Scroll right...

  • 31/60 Gyrn Castle, north Wales

    Despite its 18th century appearance, architect John Taylor actually began work on his project in 1977 and didn't finish until 1994. Scroll right...

  • 32/60 Gyrn Castle, north Wales

    As well as a cinema room, the ground floor boasts two reception rooms, library, drawing room and en-suite bedroom. Scroll right...

  • 33/60 Gyrn Castle, north Wales

    In addition to this formal dining room, there is a kitchen with breakfast bar, walk-in pantry, utility room and butler's pantry.

    > Scroll right for more unusual homes for sale...

  • 34/60 Q Tower in Felixstowe, Suffolk

    The Q Tower in Felixstowe, Suffolk, features a pair of cannon flanking the gravel drive behind the high walls of the dry moat. It is on the market for £750,000 through Strutt & Parker. Scroll right...

  • 35/60 Q Tower in Felixstowe, Suffolk

    The drawbridge, which leads into the master bedroom, also provides access to a walkway that leads to the raised garden area. Scroll right...

    Strutt & Parker

  • 36/60 Q Tower in Felixstowe, Suffolk

    The semi-circular kitchen, featuring a series of niches fitted with custom-built units, provides both a breakfast bar and dining area. Scroll right...

    Strutt & Parker

  • 37/60 Q Tower in Felixstowe, Suffolk

    The ground-floor living room off the kitchen is a cosy and casual place to relax. Scroll right...

    Strutt & Parker

  • 38/60 Q Tower in Felixstowe, Suffolk

    The castellated rooftop offers spectacular views of the Suffolk coastline and the North Sea. Scroll right...

    Strutt & Parker

  • 39/60 Wilton, Herefordshire

    £1,495,000

    The 12th Century Norman castle boasts Tudor Manor House ruins and a Georgian style five-bedroom manor house. Scroll right...

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 40/60 Wilton, Herefordshire

    £1,495,000

    Surrounded by a dry moat, three towers remain and there is the opportunity to purchase the title of Lord of Wilton Castle.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 41/60 Cirencester, Gloucestershire

    £1,495,000

    Located between the Cotswold's villages of Cotswold villages of Siddington and South Cerney, this four-bedroom home offers great views over the countryside. Scroll right...

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 42/60 Cirencester, Gloucestershire

    £1,495,000

    The original round tower dates back to the 18th Century and there is a swimming pool and one-bedroom self-contained annex in the grounds.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 43/60 Bridgnorth, Shropshire

    £199,950

    Unassuming from the outside, this quaint two-bedroom cottage has an ornate living space formed from a cave with vaulted pillars. Scroll right...

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 44/60 Bridgnorth, Shropshire

    £199,950

    Head up a spiral staircase to a terraced landscaped roof garden offering views across Oldbury Wells.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 45/60 Co Mayo, Ireland

    €10,000,000

    Surrounded by scenic Clew Bay, the ten-bedroom mansion has a theme park in the grounds. Open to the public, the house has attracted 4 million visitors since 1960. Scroll right...

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 46/60 Co Mayo, Ireland

    €10,000,000

    Vaulted ceilings and ornate interiors give the home lots of character.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 47/60 Stanton Drew, Bristol

    £110,000

    The former 18th century toll house has been transformed into a quaint one-bedroom home. The home was once lived in by families who would collect the toll money as travellers passed by.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 48/60 Truro, Cornwall

    £425,000

    A former Cornish Beam Engine House, this three-bedroom offers panoramic views over Fal Valley. Scroll right...

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 49/60 Truro, Cornwall

    £425,000

    Grade II listed, the property has a workshop, detached studio and cosy snug.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 50/60 Malton, North Yorkshire

    £20,000,000

    Set in an impressive 2116 acres, this lot boasts a 21-bedroom home, 43 holiday cottages, village pub, sports field and filling station. Scroll right...

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 51/60 Malton, North Yorkshire

    £20,000,000

    The North Yorkshire plot is surrounded by picturesque woodland and grassland.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 52/60 Rippingale, Lincolnshire

    £600,000

    Built in 1872, this three-bedroom former Great Northern Railway station still boasts original features and has a detached detached engine shed and barn. Scroll right...

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 53/60 Rippingale, Lincolnshire

    £600,000

    Set in approximately 1.2 acres, the home has five reception rooms for entertaining and three bathrooms.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 54/60 Stepney Green, E1

    £2,950,000

    Offering five bedrooms, this Georgian double-fronted home is in the heart of the East End. Scroll right...

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 55/60 Stepney Green, E1

    £2,950,000

    Sitting behind wrought iron gates, the restored Grade-II listed home offers unique interiors with seven reception rooms.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 56/60 Holme, Cumbria

    £700,000

    This four-bedroom sheltered earth house goes deep underground with an indoor swimming pool and music room. Scroll right...

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 57/60 Holme, Cumbria

    £700,000

    Reminiscent of The Hobbit, the focal point is the indoor 'cave' with an open fire and stone walls.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 58/60 Remote fortress on Thorne Island

    £550,000

    Located just off the Pembrokeshire coast, and a quarter of a mile from West Angle Bay, this listed ten-bedroom home is surrounded by the two and a half acres of Thorne Island. Scroll right...

  • 59/60 Remote fortress on Thorne Island

    £550,000

    Thorne Island is only accessible by boat but has private water, electricity and drainage supplies, as well as a telephone. Scroll right...

  • 60/60 Remote fortress on Thorne Island

    £550,000

    In need of some refurbishment, the Grade II-listed fort has previously consisted of two bars, a courtyard, games room and two self-catering kitchens. Scroll right...

If you've ever fantasised about buying an island retreat, but still want to be within an easy commute of the city, then this moated home in East Sussex could be the perfect sanctuary for a buyer with deep pockets.

Chailey Moat, a 16th-century former rectory on a 44-acre estate, has been listed for sale for £5 million. The seven-bedroom home sits on an island, surrounded by a full moat spanned by three timber footbridges.

Reached by a long drive, the home not only provides a perfect sanctuary, but the rat race is easily accessible again, being just 47 minutes to London by train.

The seven-bedroom 6,400sq ft house, parts of which date from 1540, lies in 44 acres near the village of Chailey Green, equidistant between Lewes and Haywards Heath in East Sussex.

  • Read more

Scottish castle with 11 bedrooms for sale for price of a London flat

The grounds feature a parterre garden with formal fountain, a kitchen garden with Victorian-style greenhouse, a swimming pool, a large lake, a four-bedroom converted tithe barn and a two-bedroom cottage.

Legend has it that the Reverend Richard Porter, rector of the parish from 1713-53, singlehandedly dug the moat, although it is probably a remnant from a medieval fortified farm.

However, he did convert the rectory into the grand affair it is today, including installing its striking south-east facade and the grade-II listed property now blends Tudor, Elizabethan and Georgian architecture.

On the ground floor of the main house is an oak-panelled reading room with fireplace featuring a mantel made from part of a bedstead once owned by Charles I, a double-aspect drawing room, a dining room and a sitting room with four pairs of French doors fitted with Juliet balconies looking directly over the moat.

jan17moatliving.jpg
The oak-panelled reading room has a fireplace with a mantel made from a bed owned by Charles I (Savills)

A kitchen-breakfast room adjoins a prep kitchen and several utility and storerooms.

Up the 18th-century oak staircase is a galleried landing and five bedrooms, including a master bedroom with a marble fireplace, its own dressing room, bathroom and separate loo.

Two more bedrooms are on the second floor, each with their own staircases.

jan17moatornamental.jpg
One of three wooden footbridges leads into the ornamental gardens (Savills)

From a paved terrace, one of the bridges leads to the ornamental garden with box hedging, while the stream-fed lake is just round the corner.

The 17th-century tithe barn has its own kitchenette and bathroom and a private terrace, while the cottage - a former piggery - also has a kitchenette and bathroom.

There is also a productive orchard, woodland concealing a workshop and tractor shed, while the rest of the estate runs to pasture sprinkled with mature trees.

Chailey Moat is six miles from Haywards Heath station, which offers trains into London Bridge and Victoria.

 


Follow us on Twitter @HomesProperty and Facebook

Comments