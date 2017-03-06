A new addition to Victoria’s skyline is this sparkly new penthouse on Vauxhall Bridge Road.

The interior is of the luxe variety, with the requisite floor-to-ceiling windows and dark herringbone wood floors laid out in an impressive open-plan living/dining /kitchen area.

A particularly sleek feature is the marble breakfast bar sitting opposite a wall of uninterrupted glass.

But let’s face it, it’s the view you have to pay the money for.

Positioned in front of wall-to-wall windows, it stretches past Westminster Cathedral to all the iconic landmarks of London and, when the sun comes out, you can venture to one of your two roof terraces for a spot of al fresco dining with your unparalleled panorama.

Listed for £3,995,000, the penthouse is for sale through Sotheby’s International (020 8012 2565).