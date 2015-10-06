LuxuryProperty Trophy homes of the week: step inside a world of luxury There's bags of luxurious entertaining space at this six-bedroom home on a prestigious Surrey estate... Faye Greenslade Wednesday 14 December 2016 10:10 BST Trophy homes of the week: step inside a world of luxury 15 show all Trophy homes of the week: step inside a world of luxury 1/15 Plenty of room for a festive bash £3.75 million This lavish, six-bedroom home sits majestically behind electric gates. Along with the master suite, four further bedrooms and bathrooms are on the first floor, while the second floor has a games room and a sixth en suite bedroom that would be ideal for an extra house guest. View more details, images and floorplan... 2/15 The name says it all £5,950,000 The perks at Fortune Manor in Surrey include a cinema room, indoor swimming pool and sauna, plus six en suite bedrooms. There’s bags of entertaining space and a cellar where you can keep your collection of vintage wines. View more details, images and floorplan... 3/15 An entertainer's paradise £7.5 million A short stroll from Richmond Park, this home is perfect if you love to entertain. There’s a vast kitchen/dining/family room with masses of dining space and a garden vista through a wall of retractable glass. A staff flat, gym, cinema and wine cellar are on the lower-ground floor. Upper floors find a huge master bedroom with two dressing rooms, plus five more bedrooms. View more details, images and floorplan... 4/15 Wow-factor in Putney Heath £3,475,000 The bespoke kitchen has a huge breakfast island, and the striking double-height glass dining room opens to a south-facing garden. The master bedroom comes with a super-luxe en suite and dressing room, while three further en suite bedrooms are above. A detached double garage with home gym potential completes the package. View more details, images and floorplan... 5/15 A Regency gem in Nash terrace £21 million Every inch a luxury residence, this Grade I-listed property has six bedrooms, a gym, media room and a one-bedroom mews house at the end of the stunning garden. View more details, images and floorplan... 6/15 A Surrey Hills film set £6.5 million This Grade II-listed home, built in 1929, has featured in several movies, including this year’s release, Genius, starring Colin Firth. There’s a Mediterranean-style courtyard, sandstone arches and bespoke crafted doors. Inside are heavily beamed ceilings, impressive fireplaces and oak floors in five reception rooms, plus great views from six bedrooms and a tower room. A heated terrace pool, glorious gardens and a staff cottage complete the picture. View more details, images and floorplan... 7/15 The perfect party pad £3.6 million When it comes to iconic views, this penthouse offers one of the finest. More than 1,300sq ft of luxurious living space showcases top British design brands in the plush master bedroom suite complete with a free-standing bath, a second en suite bedroom, living, dining and kitchen areas with full-height windows, and the huge roof terrace complete with kitchen/dining area and hot tub. A residents spa, pool, gym and concierge are on tap. View more details, images and floorplan... 8/15 A showstopping City penthouse £4.25 million What fun you will have in the magnificent marble-worktopped kitchen of this penthouse on the top two floors of 12-storey Alexander Wharf. Expect show-stopping Thames and City views from all the other rooms, too, and from the impressive wraparound terrace. The two guest bedrooms and a plush master bedroom all have en suite bathrooms with heated wall panels, while the residents’ spa and gym, squash court, cinema, virtual golf suite and 24-hour concierge will keep you amused on the floors below. View more details, images and floorplan... 9/15 A glass house on your very own lake £6 million Lake View, on a private gated estate in Epping, offers fabulous views over your own lake to open countryside. The house has a 65ft-long reception room, the swishest of kitchens, an indoor swimming pool, hot tub and steam room, five en suite bedrooms, a sixth bedroom/study and a cinema room. Balconies and terraces with far-reaching views to the City complete the picture. View more details, images and floorplan... 10/15 We love the wig room... £7,999,950 Can’t decide between gorgeous Georgian and steel-and-glass flash? Then have both. This home in the heart of Clerkenwell is a listed and beautifully restored Georgian gem with all the trimmings. There’s a spectacular modern extension to the rear that includes double-height living spaces, a bespoke kitchen/dining room with a glass ceiling that can be frosted at the touch of a button, an integrated courtyard and — of course — a recently excavated basement with a glass swimming pool, sauna, wet room, cinema room and wine cellar. A cantilevered staircase leads to a 30ft family room, six bedrooms and bathrooms and two roof terraces with views of St Paul’s and the Shard. View more details, images and floorplan... 11/15 Victorian grandeur with all mod cons £19.5 million Splash the cash in style on this grand Kensington house where dinner soirées can be perfectly served in the formal dining followed by a digestif or two with your guests in the magnificent drawing room. A media room, study and bedroom suite can be found on the lower ground floor, while the basement houses a swimming pool, dance studio and sauna. A plush master bedroom suite with extensive dressing and en suite areas is upstairs, followed by four further en suite bedrooms all reached by a glass lift. View more details, images and floorplan... 12/15 A complete escape from city life £2.95 million Deep in the Surrey Hills near Farnham, Stoneyside has been built to a luxury Arts and Crafts style remit with plenty of bespoke attention to detail. Floor-to-ceiling glass has been used to create a bright, airy feel that flows through a spacious reception hall, triple-aspect sitting room, dining rooms and a vast kitchen/breakfast room lit by four sets of bi-fold doors out to four acres of garden. His and her dressing rooms, spa-inspired bathrooms and a balcony can be found in the master suite, while four further double bedrooms also have en suite bathrooms. Take a short stroll out of the grounds and you’ll be rewarded with idyllic valley views. View more details, images and floorplan... Peter Wright 13/15 This eco-home in Fulham is extra suite... £12 million Save yourself the trouble of escaping for the weekend with this fabulous contemporary home in Fulham. Spread across three floors, the property comprises three huge reception rooms, a skylit kitchen/breakfast room, a cinema, gym, family room, swimming pool, grand master suite, three further bedroom suites, a self-contained guest/staff suite and a vast decked roof terrace. It also benefits from the latest environmentally friendly heating, solar panels and rainwater collection. View more details, images and floorplan... 14/15 Historic mansion with room for the groom... £2 million Grade II-listed Elberton Old manor has plenty of original character including a Jacobean staircase leading to an opulent master suite. There are five further bedrooms, an attic games room and an impressive kitchen perfect for entertaining, plus a triple-aspect drawing room, dining room, media room and studio. A two-storey barn houses equestrian facilities including a beamed groom’s flat. Other outbuildings include a gym and coach house. Beautiful walled gardens dotted with ancient trees, a manège and access to eight more acres — available to buy — complete the package. View more details, images and floorplan... 15/15 Prime curb appeal in South Kensington £7.95 million Five floors of impressive state-of-the-art details await at this handsome home in South Terrace, starting with a bespoke Italian kitchen/dining space leading out to a private patio garden. Two fabulous master suites showcasing Boffi bathrooms span the first and second floors, while two further bedrooms at the top have the use of a luxury sauna. Every gadget is controlled by the touch of a button, from underfloor heating to mood lighting, while solar panels take care of hot water. View more details, images and floorplan... Follow us on Twitter @HomesProperty and Facebook More about: Gallery Comments
