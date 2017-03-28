Spitalfields' historic silk weavers' houses are a rare prize but new townhouses in the area are similarly scarce.

The conservation area around the ancient market has a medieval network of winding lanes and narrow passageways that buzz with activity into the late evening, due to the Shoreditch overspill and the City's long-hours culture.

Jason Moody, developer of a new terrace in Calvin Street, says: "I grew up in the neighbourhood. I've seen this area change many times over the years but we need to ensure its unique character is not lost, and that starts with the buildings." Clad in graffiti-resistant mellow brick, the four houses have risen on a former car park, a bomb site from the Blitz, and cover over 2,200sq ft.

Each four-storey home has a traditional street door entrance, a large open-plan ground floor with a light-filled glass extension and a separate "rear yard" access. Deep basements provide extra height, and the master bedroom has a private terrace. At the top of the house is a secluded roof garden.

Interiors include SieMatic kitchens, sprinkler systems and CCTV. One property has been snapped up by a record producer. Buyers are being offered £5,000 towards a home cinema plus stamp duty refunds.

Prices from £2.4 million. Call Stirling Ackroyd on 020 7749 3838.