Traditional-style homes in west London:new apartments and townhouses are being built around central communal gardens and children's play areas

Traditional-style townhouses are being built around reinvented garden squares, with communal outdoor spaces and play areas for children.

Chiswick Gate: a development of townhouses and apartments, with central gardens and safe play areas for children

Well-designed townhouses don't have to cost a fortune. Developer Berkeley Homes has unveiled The West London Collection of townhouses at leafy locations including Barnes and Ham. All are traditional-style architecture, with handsome brick or stucco façades.

Richmond Chase, bordering the awesome Royal Park, has homes priced from £1.44 million.

The Villas in postcode SW13 comprises seven four-storey Georgian-style residences, each with more than 3,000sq ft of space and prices from £4 million.

Meanwhile, Chiswick Gate, a development of apartments and 44 townhouses located moments from busy Hogarth Roundabout on the A4 between Hammersmith and Heathrow airport, reinvents a London garden square.

A virtue of the site layout is that there are no cars above ground, freeing up precious space for central communal gardens and safe play areas for children. Townhouses have a separate basement entrance to the car park, plus private gardens and sunken patios. Prices from £1.93 million.

Chiswick Gate: townhouses in the development have a separate basement entrance to the car park, private gardens and sunken patios

