The World's Most Extraordinary Homes - episode one:from a house made out of a Jumbo jet to an almost invisible desert retreat

A new BBC series kicks off its round-the-world tour of weird and wonderful properties by taking to the mountains...

H&P

The World's Most Extraordinary Homes: Mountains (episode one)

  • 1/24 Mountain

    747 Wing House, California

    The 747 Wing House in California’s Santa Monica Mountains is made with the wings and tail fins of a jumbo jet. It was designed by architect David Hertz, who came up with the audacious idea during, you guessed it, a flight. The plane cost just £21,600, but the real expense came when the various parts had to be brought to the remote site by helicopter. The owner admits that the final bill came to ‘millions and millions of dollars’, but the ‘phenomenal environment’ makes it a price well worth paying - if you can. Scroll right...

    Rex Features

  • 2/24 Mountain

    747 Wing House, California

    The plane’s wing forms the roof (strong enough to host drinks parties on), the fuselage and windows made a unique room divider and the front engine cover has become a fountain pool in the garden. The nose cone and cockpit were made into a ‘meditation pavilion’ on the 55-acre site, while remaining fuselage built a barn and caretaker’s house. Only the mid-section where the landing gear is stored has not been used. Scroll right...

    Rex Features

  • 3/24 Mountain

    747 Wing House, California

    Hertz is ‘happy with the project in its entirety’ and it is now owned by a retired car dealer who owns Mercedes-Benz dealerships in the state, called Francie. Scroll right...

    Rex Features

  • 4/24 Mountain

    Tucson Mountain Retreat, Arizona

    The Tucson Mountain Retreat in the Arizona desert is home to San Diego doctors David and Karen, who wanted to build a property that made little impact on the fragile environment but would keep them safe from extreme weather conditions. Scroll right...

    Bill Timmerman

  • 5/24 Mountain

    Tucson Mountain Retreat, Arizona

    The house is reached by a narrow footpath that winds through a dense area of cacti and the steps are a fun sequence of concrete cubes. The layout is organised into three different 'zones' for living, sleeping and home entertainment. There are no corridors between these, so you must go outside to reach each one. Scroll right...

    Bill Timmerman

  • 6/24 Mountain

    Tucson Mountain Retreat, Arizona

    The house is one-storey high with walls of rammed earth that absorb heat in the day and release it at night to minimise energy costs. Scroll right...

    Bill Timmerman

  • 7/24 Mountain

    Tucson Mountain Retreat, Arizona

    Large glass doors erode the boundary between home and desert, with the sleeping and living areas extending into patios with views across the Sonoran Desert. Scroll right...

    Bill Timmerman

  • 8/24 Mountain

    Tucson Mountain Retreat, Arizona

    The house has yet more eco credentials. It can store 30,000 gallons of rainwater collected on the roof, which is then filtered and used for the household appliances. Scroll right...

    Bill Timmerman

  • 9/24 Mountain

    Te Kaitaka, Wanaka, New Zealand

    Te Kaitaka is inspired by origami, with folded angled roofs hiding skylights that fill it with natural light. Architects Gary Lawson and Nicholas Stevens wanted to architecturalise the triangle-shaped mountains and a landscape they saw as ‘fabric draped over rocks’. Horizontal and vertical lines have been abandoned to blend the house into the hillside so well that it is almost invisible from a distance. Scroll right...

    BBC/Wall to Wall/Jack Dwyer

  • 10/24 Mountain

    Te Kaitaka, Wanaka, New Zealand

    The cedar-clad home, which translates to The Cloak, overlooks the glassy Lake Wanaka in the lush south island. Scroll right...

    BBC/Wall to Wall/Jack Dwyer

  • 11/24 Mountain

    House on the Rigi, Swiss Alps

    Holiday House on the Rigi in the Swiss Alps can only be reached by a 15-minute cable car ride. It sits at 5,500ft above sea level and is a modern take on a Swiss chalet. It is hexagonally-shaped for strength against the blustery elements and lodged into the mountain by a steel chimney core. The pieces had to be brought in by helicopter but once on site, putting them together took just one day.

    > Scroll right for more of the world's most extraordinary homes - underground, in forests and on the coast...

    Rex Features

  • 12/24 Underground

    Villa Vals, Valsertal Valley, Swiss Alps

    The surreal, hobbit-style Villa Vals is found in the unspoiled Valsertal valley of the Swiss Alps. Scroll right...

    villavals.ch

  • 13/24 Underground

    Villa Vals, Valsertal Valley, Swiss Alps

    The stone house is completely dug out of the mountainside, with room for ten people to stay. Scroll right...

    villavals.ch

  • 14/24 Underground

    Villa Vals, Valsertal Valley, Swiss Alps

    The views across the mountains from a huge glass facade opening out on to the terrace are unbeatable, as you might expect from a height of 1250 metres, and it is right next to peaceful ski slopes and Peter Zumther's famous Thermes Val hotel and spa. Scroll right...

    villavals.ch

  • 15/24 Underground

    Villa Vals, Valsertal Valley, Swiss Alps

    Inside, the decor is fresh and contemporary and there is a long table for entertaining admiring guests. Scroll right...

    villavals.ch

  • 16/24 Underground

    Netherlands

    This solar-powered Netherlands home, covered in earth, is a sustainable dream come true. Keen for it to coexist harmoniously with the surrounding snowy hills, architects Denieuwegeneratie made an artificial mountain to bury it in. This innovative design means that the house is well-insulated, keeping energy consumption low. In fact, it produces more than it uses. Inside, there are spacious living areas that contrast with more cave-like rooms and corridors. The bedrooms are quirky and there are slits in the mountain for natural lighting. Scroll right...

    BBC/Wall to Wall/Charlotte Lee

  • 17/24 Underground

    Ktima House, Antiparos

    Ktima House on the Greek island of Antiparos is minimalistic and oh-so-modern but does not look too imposing on the landscape. Energy consumption is kept low thanks to a green roof that helps maintain the indoor temperature while an elegant infinity pool has views of the sea and A-list appeal. Scroll right...

    BBC/Wall to Wall/Jack Dwyer

  • 18/24 Forest

    The Tower House, New York

    The Tower House in Upstate, New York was designed as a sustainable ‘stairway to the treetops’. There are tiny ensuite bedroom suites on each of the first three floors while the elevated living space sprawls along the top floor in line with the forest canopy, offering fantastic views of the lake and mountains. The outdoor roof terrace extends above the treetops and the glass-enclosed stairs highlight the climb to the skies and reflect the surrounding woodland and camouflages it. Tiny lights dotting the stair rail mimic fireflies at night. Scroll right...

    BBC/Wall to Wall/Jack Dwyer

  • 19/24 Forest

    Under Pohutakawa, New Zealand

    Treehouse enthusiasts will swoon over Under Pohutakawa, a snug home nestled in the New Zealand forest not far from the beach front. It has vast glass windows to emphasise the feeling of living among the trees. Scroll right...

    BBC/Wall to Wall/Jack Dwyer

  • 20/24 Forest

    Under Pohutakawa, New Zealand

    The site was originally covered in pohutukawa trees, posing a great challenge to the architects who were loathe to cut them down. So, the towers that house the bedrooms are cased in stained wooden battens and the interiors follow suit with light timber walls and furniture. The property itself is surrounded by gnarled tree branches, giving it a fairytale woodland atmosphere. Scroll right...

    BBC/Wall to Wall/Jack Dwyer

  • 21/24 Coast

    House on the Cliff, Spain

    Presenters Piers Taylor and Caroline Quentin outside the modern, sprawling House on the Cliff in Spain. This unconventional home is built into a steep cliff face overlooking the Mediterranean. It comes complete with a cantilevered terrace offering maximum sea views and a swimming pool, as well as an unusual Gaudi-esque Zinc tiled roof. Scroll right...

    BBC/Wall to Wall/Jack Dwyer

  • 22/24 Coast

    Two Hulls, Nova Scotia, Canada

    Two Hulls in Nova Scotia in Canada is inspired by two ships in dry dock. Jutting dramatically out onto the shore line, they are designated as individual living and sleeping areas. The steel structure is clad with a wooden shell and has glass throughout and the cantilevered trusses were designed to peer over the coast, allowing the sea to pass underneath. Scroll right...

    BBC/Wall to Wall/Jack Dwyer

  • 23/24 Coast

    Two Hulls, Nova Scotia, Canada

    Caroline Quentin admires the stylish interior of Two Hulls. Scroll right...

    BBC/Wall to Wall/Jack Dwyer

  • 24/24 Coast

    Lyngholmen

    This neatly designed property is only accessible by boat. Hidden on a tiny Norwegian island, Lyngholmen, it's just 100 square metres in size and made to blend in with the rocks. Its roof bridges across them, almost hiding it from sight.

    BBC/Wall to Wall/Jack Dwyer

A house made out of a Jumbo jet, an almost invisible desert retreat, a home inspired by origami and one that can only be reached by cable car all feature in the first episode of The World's Most Extraordinary Homes.

In the four-part BBC Two series, actress - and keen property renovator - Caroline Quentin accompanies architect Piers Taylor around the world visiting amazing properties set in breathtaking landscapes.

Each week focuses on a different type of landscape, starting with mountains.

Jumbo Jet: the plane’s aluminium wings form the roof of the house in California (Rex Features)

THE 'JUMBO JET' HOUSE
747 Wing House, California

As its name reveals, the basis of this house is an old Boeing 747, or Jumbo jet, using both the wings and tail fins.

When owner Francie, a retired car dealer, decided she wanted an eco-friendly, tranquil and, above all, feminine home in the Santa Monica hills, she didn't know what she letting herself in for.

After interviewing more than a dozen architects, she settled on David Hertz, who came up with his audacious idea during a flight and says: "Why try to build a wing when you could appropriate a wing?"

The aluminium wings form the roof of the house and are even strong enough to be the perfect site for vertigo-inducing drinks parties.

After buying a retired 747 for just £40,000, the real expense began because the wings, fins and a piece of fuselage had to be brought to the remote site by helicopter.

Francie would only admit to the final bill being "millions and millions of dollars", but says: "It's a phenomenal environment, it's so very beautiful, every day is a complete and utter joy."

Tucson Mountain Retreat: the owners wanted to build a property that made little impact on the fragile environment but would keep them safe from extreme weather conditions (Bill Timmerman)

THE HOUSE WITH NO CORRIDORS
Tucson Mountain Retreat, Arizona

Five hundred miles away, the Arizona desert climate is far fiercer than in California, with summers hitting over 100F and winters dropping below freezing.

When San Diego doctors David and Karen finally got hold of a plot of a land after a 12-year search, they employed Dust architects to create a home that had little impact on the fragile environment, while protecting its occupants from the extremes of weather.

The one-storey home has walls of rammed earth that absorb heat in the day and release it at night to minimise heating and cooling costs.

However, its occupants are never far from the desert because the house has no corridors, meaning that to reach another room you have to step out into the open air.

Despite not being a fan of the scattered cubes that make up the staircase to the front door, Quentin says: "It's one of the finest houses I've seen."

The Invisible Lakehouse: the cedar-clad home overlooks Lake Wanaka (BBC/Wall to Wall/Jack Dwyer)

THE INVISIBLE LAKEHOUSE
​Te Kaitaka, Wanaka, New Zealand

When architects Gary Lawson and Nicholas Stevens got the chance to design a home on a rarely available plot overlooking Lake Wanaka, they forgot about vertical and horizontal lines.

Gary says: "The landscape was like fabric draped over rocks, With mountains you see triangles, so we wanted to architecturalise it. Through origami we came to that."

Clad from top to toe in cedar, the house blends in so well with the hillside that it's almost invisible from a distance.

The origami techniques came in in providing light to all areas of the house, which planning restrictions prevented from having lots of windows, by creating a folded, angled roof with cunningly placed skylights.

The translation of the Maori name for the house is "The Cloak", an apt description because the house cloaks not only the occupants but the beautiful mountain spot it sits on.

THE HOUSE 'BUILT IN A DAY'
House on the Rigi, Swiss Alps

Sitting 5,500ft above sea level, this modern take on a Swiss chalet can only be reached by a 15-minute cable car ride from the nearest town.

Strong winds whistle around the mountainside all year round and the house is hexagonally shaped to provide strength against the elements.

Joint owners and architects Andreas and Gabrielle lined it with plywood, except for the cast concrete fireplaces, and everything had to be brought in by helicopter after prefabrication.

After all the pieces arrived, however, it was just a matter of putting them all together and Andreas says: "The house was done in a day."

After visiting the four houses, Quentin says she has come realise something profound about architecture: "I've learned that it is not about rooms, spaces, where the windows are or what the surfaces are like, it's how a place feels, it's about atmosphere."

The World's Most Extraordinary Homes is on BBC Two on Fridays at 9pm


