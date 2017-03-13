1/29 Buckingham Palace London, SW1

Who does it belong to? Royal Collection Trust

Who lives there? The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh



The working headquarters of the monarchy. The Queen and Prince Philip live in private apartments on the north side of the Palace, while rooms on the upper floors of the north and east sides are occupied by other members of the royal family. Getty

2/29 Buckingham Palace Over 50,000 people visit the Palace every year, with the Queen's garden parties held three times each summer and attended by around 30,000 guests. Getty

3/29 Buckingham Palace The Palace once belonged to Samantha Cameron's family and became a royal residence when it was acquired by George III in 1761 as a family home for his wife, Queen Charlotte and their children. Getty

4/29 Buckingham Palace Queen Victoria was the first sovereign to rule from Buckingham Palace, using it as a home and a place of entertainment. The high point of royal entertaining at the Palace today is the state banquet, held by the Queen in the ballroom on the evening of the first day of a state visit of a foreign head of state. Getty

5/29 Windsor Castle Windsor and Maindenhead

Who does it belong to? Royal Collection Trust

Who lives there: The Queen



The official residence of Her Majesty, Windsor Castle is the oldest and largest inhabited castle in the world. It has been the family home of British kings and queens for almost 1,000 years. AFP

6/29 Windsor Castle William the Conqueror originally commissioned the building of Windsor Castle in around 1070, to secure the western approach to London. It took 16 years to complete and soon became a royal residence thanks to its location, which offered both easy access to London and proximity to a royal hunting forest. Getty

7/29 Windsor Castle The Queen spends most of her private weekends at Windsor and takes up official residence for a month over Easter (March to April), which is known as Easter Court. It is here that the Queen often hosts state visits from monarchs and presidents.



The Royal Lodge at Windsor Castle was surrounded by flood water after the Thames burst its banks on February 10, 2014 Getty

8/29 Kensington Palace London, W8

Who does it belong to? The Queen, on behalf of the nation

Who lives there: Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke and Duchess of Kent, and Prince and Princess Michael of Kent

William and Kate have lived in Kensington Palace since 2013. Dating back to the Jacobean times, the Palace has a long history as a residence for members of the royal family. Getty

9/29 Kensington Palace Diana, Princess of Wales, occupied apartments in the north-west part of the palace from 1981 until her death in 1997. Getty

10/29 Kensington Palace Parts of the palace reopened to the public in 2012 after a £12 million renovation project that included the King's state apartments (pictured). Getty

11/29 St James's Palace London, SW1

Who lives there? The Palace contains the London residences of the Prince of Wales, the Princess Royal and Princess Alexandra.



In the royal family for over 300 years, St James's Palace has been the setting of some of the most important events in royal history. The Accession Council meets in St James's Palace after the death of a monarch and, later, the accession of the new sovereign is proclaimed by Garter King of Arms from the Proclamation Gallery overlooking Friary Court. Prince George was christened there in 2013. AFP

12/29 Clarence House City of Westminster, SW1A

Who lives there? Prince Charles and Camilla



Attached to St James's Palace, Clarence House is the official London residence of the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Harry. Before Charles moved in, it underwent extensive refurbishment.

13/29 Clarence House The internal decoration was overseen by interior designer, Robert Kime. The arrangement of the rooms was kept similar to as they were during 50 years the Queen Mother lived there, from 1953 until her death in 2002. Much of the Queen's collection of works of art and furniture were returned to their former positions after the renovation.



Prince Charles meets Helen Clark, the former prime minister of New Zealand, in 2013. Getty

14/29 Clarence House Their royal highnesses receive official guests at Clarence House on behalf of the nation, hosting official seminars, lunches, receptions and dinners.



Camilla meets presenter Chris Evans in 2015 Getty

15/29 Sandringham Estate Norfolk

Who does it belong to? The Queen

Who lives there? The Queen





Sandringham has been the private home of four generations of British monarchs and is the country retreat of Her Majesty. The house is set in 60 acres of gardens, at the heart of the 20,000-acre estate. Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, William and Kate's daughter, was christened at the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the estate. AFP

16/29 Sandringham Estate Sandringham's gardens were opened to the public by King Edward VII in 1908, and Sandringham House by the Queen in her Silver Jubilee year in 1977. It is a working estate, with farmers, foresters, gamekeepers and gardeners. Bauer-Griffin

17/29 Anmer Hall Sandringham Estate

Who lives there: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge



The Queen gifted Anmer Hall, which has a swimming pool and private tennis court, to Prince William and Kate. Several million pounds has been spent on refurbishing the 10-bedroom Georgian mansion, said to be largely paid for by the royal family from private funds. Indigo

18/29 Balmoral Castle Royal Deeside, Aberdeenshire

Who does it belong to?The Queen

Who lives there? The Queen



The Scottish holiday home of the royal family, Balmoral Castle belonged to Queen Victoria and Prince Albert, who purchased it in 1852. The royal connection began hundreds of years ago when Robert II of Scotland (1316–1390) had a hunting lodge nearby. The castle has been handed down through successive monarchs from Victoria and it now belongs to the Queen personally, with the whole estate extending to roughly 50,000 acres. Getty

19/29 Balmoral

It is a working estate with deer stalking, grouse shooting, forestry and farming being the main land uses. Parts of the castle and gardens are open to the public from April to July.



The horses at Balmoral are used in place of timber machines to minimise damage to vegetation, soils and water tables. Getty

20/29 Birkhall Balmoral Estate, Royal Deeside

Who lives there? Prince Charles and Camilla

Formerly the home of the Queen Mother, Birkhall is the Scottish private residence of Prince Charles and Camilla. They usually spend their summer holiday there and are addressed as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland. Getty

21/29 Craigowan Lodge Balmoral Estate, Royal Deeside

Located on the Balmoral Estate, Craigowan Lodge is a seven-bedroom stone house about a mile from the main castle. It's mainly used by friends and family of the royals, but the Queen has been known to stay here when the castle is being prepared for official visits.

22/29 Gatcombe Park Gloucestershire

Who does it belong to? Purchased by the Queen for Princess Anne

Who lives there? Anne, Princess Royal



In 1976, the Queen bought the house and farming estate for her daughter Princess Anne, where she still lives with her second husband, Sir Timothy Laurence. In January 2013, Princess Anne's daughter Zara Phillips and her husband Mike Tindall moved to live on the estate. Sporting events and craft fairs are hosted on the grounds throughout the year. Getty

23/29 The Royal Lodge, Windsor Great Park Berkshire

Who does it belong to? The Crown Estate

Who lives there? Prince Andrew, Duke of York



The Royal Lodge is a Grade II-listed house three miles south of Windsor Castle. It was the Queen Mother's Windsor home from 1952 until her death in 2002, and since 2004 has been Prince Andrew's official residence. Rex

24/29 Llwynywermod Carmarthenshire, Wales

Who does it belong to? The Duchy of Cornwall

Who lives there? Prince Charles and Camilla

Located just outside the Brecon Beacons National Park, the 192-acre estate was bought by the Duchy in 2007 and the three-bedroom farmhouse was converted into a residence for the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall. Getty

25/29 Llwynywermod Sustainability was at the core of the rebuild, which used local materials and craftsmen. There are two cottages adjoining the main farmhouse that are available for holiday lets when the Charles and Camilla are not in residence. Getty

26/29 Bagshot Park Berkshire

Who does it belong to? The Crown Estate

Home to: The Earl and Countess of Wessex



Bagshot Park is home to Prince Edward and his wife and two children. The Prince apparently leases the property and stable blocks for £90,000 a year. Alamy

27/29 Palace of Holyroodhouse Edinburgh, Scotland

Who does it belong to? The Royal Collection

Who lives there? The Queen



The origins of Holyroodhouse date back to the 15th century, when James IV decided to convert the chambers of an Augustinian abbey into a palace. Since then, it has been home to a long list of monarchs and in the Twenties was formally designated as the monarch’s official residence in Scotland. Getty

28/29 Palace of Holyroodhouse The Queen stays at the palace during Holyrood week, which usually takes place from the end of June to the beginning of July. During this time she and Prince Philip entertain around 8,000 Scottish guests. Getty