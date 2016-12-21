  1. Luxury
The property rich list 2016:London's Eaton Square named as most expensive street in England and Wales - with average property prices of £17 million

Property rich list 2016: top 10 most expensive streets

  • 1/10 Eaton Square, Belgravia

    Average house price: £16,944,000

  • 2/10 Grosvenor Crescent, Belgravia

    Average house price: £16,918,000

  • 3/10 Ilchester Place, Kensington

    Average house price: £16,029,000

  • 4/10 Lansdowne Road, Kensington

    Average house price: £12,830,000

  • 5/10 Chester Square, Belgravia

    Average house price: £12,534,000

  • 6/10 Lansdowne Crescent, Kensington

    Average house price: £10,842,000

  • 7/10 Kensington Road, Kensington

    Average house price: £10,185,000

  • 8/10 Camp End Road, Weybridge, Surrey

    Average house price: £5,164,000

  • 9/10 Cavendish Road, Weybridge, Surrey

    Average house price: £4,705,000

  • 10/10 Panorama Road, Sandbanks

    Average house price: £4,618,000

Eaton Square, the former home of two James Bonds and three prime ministers, has been named as the most expensive street in England and Wales.

Despite only 15 houses surviving on the square - the rest have been converted into flats - a property in the wealthy Belgravia enclave costs an average of £16,944,000, followed by Grosvenor Crescent, just a few hundred yards away, where homes cost £16,918,000.

Not only was Eaton Square lived in by PMs Neville Chamberlain, Stanley Baldwin and Margaret Thatcher, but also by Sean Connery and Roger Moore, and Andrew Mason, mortgage director at Lloyds Bank, says: "Eaton Square, and prime central locations such as Westminster, and Kensington and Chelsea, have established reputations as exclusive addresses."

The average price on the square might be a shade under £17 million, but it is telling about property prices in the area that all but a handful of the original large family houses have long been converted into flats.

The square is also home to the most popular property on Rightmove this year - a £55 million, 10,000sq ft mansion with seven storeys and seven bedrooms that has been viewed 400,000 times online.

PROPERTY RICH LIST: TOP 20 MOST EXPENSIVE STREETS

Street Borough/town Avg Price 2011-16
Eaton Square Westminster £16,944,000
Grosvenor Crescent Westminster £16,918,000
Ilchester Place Kensington £16,029,000
Lansdowne Road Kensington £12,830,000
Chester Square Westminster £12,534,000
Lansdowne Crescent Kensington £10,842,000
Kensington Road Kensington £10,185,000
Camp End Road Weybridge £5,164,000
Cavendish Road Weybridge £4,705,000
Panorama Road Poole £4,618,000
East Road Weybridge £4,521,000
Queens Drive Leatherhead £4,410,000
Coombe Park Kingston Upon Thames £4,398,000
West Road Weybridge £4,373,000
Crick Road Oxford £4,049,000
Leys Road Leatherhead £3,687,000
The Green Richmond upon Thames £3,656,000
Ham Common Richmond upon Thames £3,606,000
Spicers Field Leatherhead £3,522,000
Princes Drive Leatherhead £3,505,000
Source: Land Registry and Royal Mail.
*For period January 2011 and October 2016

 

Research by Lloyds Bank found that, not too surprisingly, London is home to the top seven most expensive streets in the country, all of them in Westminster and Kensington.

Mason adds: "Not only do these streets possess a rich historical legacy, but properties located there are some of the most prestigious in the world and are close to superb local amenities in Knightsbridge, Sloane Street and Chelsea, as well as the capital’s business and entertainment districts."

The last three spots in the top 10 were taken by two roads in Weybridge - Camp End Road and Cavendish Road - and one in Sandbanks, the famous millionaires' playground by the sea in Dorset.


