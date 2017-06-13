Grand old piles may carry cachet but historic houses require constant TLC.

For a less needy home, head to the Surrey millionaires’ enclave of St George’s Hill in Weybridge, a private estate with golf and tennis clubs where the finishing touches have just been put to Falconwood House.

On the market for £7.5m, this striking new mansion set behind grand gates is surrounded by elevated garden terraces with an infinity pool.

Indoors is equally lavish with a marble-floored hall leading to oodles of swish entertaining space in impressive drawing and dining rooms. There’s an über-glam kitchen-family-breakfast room overlooking the gardens, while a cinema room and study are also at ground level.

Dual staircases lead up to the master suite with its plush lounge area, sun terrace, two en suite bathrooms and dressing rooms. There are four more luxury bedroom suites, plus staff living space and a triple garage with plenty of room for the supercars.

Call Knight Frank on 020 8012 3483 for more details.