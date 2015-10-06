LuxuryProperty The countryside homes that could change your life With three holiday-let cottages, this three-bedroom barn conversion has two acres of gardens and plenty of space for a home office, too. Faye Greenslade Wednesday 14 December 2016 10:10 BST The countryside homes that could change your life 15 show all The countryside homes that could change your life 1/15 A Norfolk home with holiday-let potential £875,000 This listed 19th-century barn conversion in the tiny Norfolk hamlet of Bengate comes with three holiday cottages you can let out. The barn is a spacious three-bedroom home, with natural oak ceiling, wall beams and plenty of space for an office if you can work from home. The fine sandy beaches of north-east Norfolk are six miles away. View more details, images and floorplan... 2/15 An equestrian project in rural Essex £875,000 This characterful two-bedroom Lake House comes with a one-bedroom cottage and studio you can let. There are equestrian facilities and a carp lake of almost two acres, meaning you could net an income of up to £40,000 a year. View more details, images and floorplan... 3/15 A gorgeous York B&B £850,000 In an idyllic spot alongside the walls of St Mary’s Abbey, this B&B is a stroll from York Minster and the Theatre Royal, so you’ll never be short of paying guests. The upper floors have six en suite bedrooms with luxurious detailing. View more details, images and floorplan... 4/15 A rare Welsh package £1.2 million Converted from original farm buildings, there are three holiday cottages in this scenic package. The farmhouse itself is a four-bedroom family home and there's land totalling almost 50 acres. View more details, images and floorplan... 5/15 In knead of a change? £1,595,000 This four-bedroom millhouse in St Albans has exposed beams, original fireplaces, a Victorian cast-iron range, a brick bread oven and terracotta floor tiles among its restored character details, along with a thriving Grade II-listed bakery. View more details, images and floorplan... 6/15 An award-winning package in Capel Iwan £795,000 This converted water mill is framed by idyllic woodland, a riverside meadow and six acres of dreamy gardens near Carmarthen. It comes with an award-winning holiday retreat: four two-bedroom self-catering holiday flats on the ground and first floors. Treats continue outside with a hot tub, a swim/spa and summerhouses. View more details, images and floorplan... 7/15 Go trekking from your Georgian coach house £1,295,000 In the Worcestershire village of South Littleton, this seven-bedroom Georgian beauty will fulfil your romantic notions of a profitable new life in the country. The brick coach house is a boutique B&B, a fine dining room in the main house is successfully let as a boardroom for corporate events, and guests can also use the heated pool, tennis court and gym, or feed the flock of alpacas kept for trekking. View more details, images and floorplan... 8/15 Showcase your arty side £950,000 The Loughborough Hotel, located only 10 minutes from Brixton’s culinary and cultural hotspots, is a rare south London find. Double-height ceilings, wood floors and ornate coving and cornices are among original details that feature in a space incorporating an elegant art gallery and popular café on the ground floor, a silk-screen print and ceramics studio below, plus a bedroom/office on a mezzanine level. View more details, images and floorplan... 9/15 A former village shop in a lovely Somerset village £900,000 This four-bedroom home has bags of 17th-century character, a separate one-bedroom holiday cottage to let and a home office, all centered around a pretty courtyard. All three reception rooms have oak floors and reclaimed doors and a host of further treats includes beams in the music room, a high vaulted ceiling, wooden shutters and a log burner in a drawing room. View more details, images and floorplan... 10/15 A grand old dame in the market town of Beverley £1.1 million The Old Hall is a sprawling family home with a mass of possibilities. For starters, there are two self-contained flats you can let out to boost your income. Each has its own private entrance, decent living space and one/two bedrooms. The main house could also be expanded into a fabulous B&B with its six bedrooms, spacious living room, a dining room that opens to the garden through French windows and a lovely kitchen/breakfast room with an Aga and door to a wine cellar. There is also a double garage prime for conversion. View more details, images and floorplan... 11/15 A gem of a jewellery shop in Sussex by the sea £550,000 If being a shopkeeper by the sea is your dream, this jewellery shop on Seaford’s high street in East Sussex should spark your interest. The shop area sits on the ground floor of a lovely four-bedroom period house, which includes a beamed kitchen/breakfast room with the requisite Aga, a dining room with an open fire and a separate annexe ideal for letting. View more details, images and floorplan... 12/15 Have your cake and eat it - near Loch Fyne £395,000This charming Scottish farmhouse has tea rooms and a gift shop in the hamlet of Millhouse, close to Argyll’s cherished beauty spots.The slate-roofed Victorian cottage has four bedrooms with countryside views, plus character sitting and drawing rooms, a wood burning stove, kitchen and a laundry room. View more details, images and floorplan... 13/15 Winning B&B opportunity in the Wylye Valley £645,000 This Grade II-listed, Wiltshire family home runs as a thriving boutique B&B. It covers more than 3,000sq ft, including six bedrooms (three en suite), a generous kitchen equipped with a range cooker, dining room, a beamed study/snug with log burner and a 36ft sitting room with a large open fireplace and French windows to a conservatory opening on to landscaped gardens. View more details, images and floorplan... 14/15 A golfer's dream in Gwinear £680,000 Keen golfers will want to pitch for this established 18-hole golf course in the glorious west Cornish surrounds of Gwinear. There are 10 acres in which to perfect your swing, a clubhouse café, a two-bedroom holiday cottage that you could let, and a three-bedroom house for yourself. All golf equipment and everything needed to maintain the grounds is included in the price, along with café fixtures and a variety of outbuildings. View more details, images and floorplan... 15/15 Cambridgeshire's Old River view £795,000This guesthouse sits on the banks of the Great Ouse and brings in £80,000 a year. A boutique guesthouse with eight en suite bedrooms, a cottage and an annexe, it is surrounded by gardens and has three boat moorings. View more details, images and floorplan... Follow us on Twitter @HomesProperty and Facebook More about: Gallery Comments
Comments