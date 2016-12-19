  1. Luxury
Belgravia's £55m mega mansion:luxury home near Buckingham Palace Gardens is the most-viewed property in 2016

The most-viewed house of 2016 is 10 times bigger than the average UK home - and 183 times more expensive.

Take a tour: the 10 most-viewed homes of 2016

  1. Belgravia, SW1W

    £55 million

    This seven-bedroom town house offers enviable views over Eaton Square, a passenger lift, double garage and swimming pool. Scroll right...

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  1. Belgravia, SW1W

    £55 million

    An impressive first-floor drawing room leads to a large winter garden with retractable glass ceiling.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  2. Alderley Edge, Cheshire

    £POA

    A grand six-bedroom home, with separate three- and two- bedroom apartments, sits in over 12 acres in Cheshire. Scroll right...

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  2. Alderley Edge, Cheshire

    £POA

    A leisure suite, with pool, sauna, and gym, plus a glam games and bar room, come as part of the package.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  3. Thorne Island, Pembrokeshire

    £550,000

    Located just off the Pembrokeshire coast, and a quarter of a mile from West Angle Bay, this listed ten-bedroom home is surrounded by the two and a half acres of Thorne Island. Scroll right...

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  3. Thorne Island, Pembrokeshire

    £550,000

    In need of some refurbishment, the Grade II-listed fort has previously consisted of two bars, a courtyard, games room and two self-catering kitchens.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  4. Martins Heron, Berkshire

    £450,000

    Harry Potter fans will recognise Martins Heron in Berkshire as the location of the Boy Who Lived's cupboard-under-the-stairs. Scroll right...

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  4. Martins Heron, Berkshire

    £450,000

    The three-bedroom Bracknell house was scouted by filmmakers for being "a perfectly ordinary house, on a perfectly ordinary street". It featured in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone but no subsequent films.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  5. Windlesham, Surrey

    £17.95 million

    In four acres of landscaped and wooded grounds, this eight-bedroom home is arranged over four floors, with lift access to three. Scroll right...

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  5. Windlesham, Surrey

    £17.95 million

    There's a wine cellar, commercial kitchen, spa - including sauna, gym and pool - plus a 14-seat cinema and games room.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  6. Bridgnorth, Shropshire

    £199,950

    A spectacular cave forms the lounge/living space of this historic two-bedroom home, complete with ornate vaulted pillars and exposed brickwork. Scroll right...

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  6. Bridgnorth, Shropshire

    £199,950

    Near the historic town of Bridgnorth, the 'cave home' offers spectacular views across Oldbury Wells from its roof terrace and landscaped gardens.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  7. Ampthill, Bedfordshire

    £275,000

    This three-storey, three-bedroom cottage has character features, including a wood-burner, original beams and exposed brickwork.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  8. Notting Hill, W2

    £POA

    A Grade II-listed eight-bedroom home in a highly sought-after position overlooking a garden square, with nine bathrooms, a balcony and lavish spa.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  9. Bungay, Suffolk

    £295,000

    Arranged over three floors, this Grade II-listed family home is in need of complete renovation. The main building sits in 1.7 acres of gardens and grounds, including an orchard, on the edge of the Broads National Park. Scroll right...

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  9. Bungay, Suffolk

    £295,000

    Original features contained within the six-bedroom home include large fireplaces in several rooms, antique wooden floors and ironwork.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  10. Holland Park, W8

    £24 million

    This seven-bedroom home in a prime London area has been refurbished to the highest standards by award-winning architects and has gardens designed by a RHS Chelsea Flower Show gold medalist. Scroll right...

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  10. Holland Park, W8

    £24 million

    There's plenty of parking for three cars, extensive entertainment facilities, a passenger lift to all floors plus an indoor swimming pool.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

A £55 million Belgravia mega-mansion has been revealed as the most popular property on Rightmove this year, clocking up more than 400,000 views.

At 10,516 sq ft, it's over 10-times the size of an average UK house, and 183 times more expensive.

In fact, its asking price is higher than every other home listed on the site. 

First listed in November 2015, the seven-bedroom, six-bathroom Eaton Square terrace house is set over seven storeys and is in a prime position in Belgravia, just behind Buckingham Palace Gardens.

"It's an increasingly rare property, being as it is one of just 15 houses left on Eaton Square that has not been converted into flats,” says head of Knight Frank’s Belgravia office, Stuart Bailey.

belgraviaexteriorHP.jpg
For sale: £55 million seven-bedroom terraced house for sale with Knight Frank

The spectacular home is serviced by a lift and has a swimming pool, spa, multimedia room and vault in the basement.

There's also a a winter garden with a retractable glass ceiling on the lower ground floor, plus a roof terrace.

belgraviafloorplanHP.jpg
Floorplan: the seven-bedroom, six-bathroom Belgravia house is spread over an impressive seven floors and comes with a pool in the basement and roof terrace.

“Some of the most viewed properties are the amazing mansions that we see thousands of people looking at on Rightmove, either for interiors inspiration or just to dream about the kind of property they want, along with some of the quirky homes that people love to have a nosy inside," says Miles Shipside, Rightmove director and housing market analyst.

Only two houses are known to have been sold on Eaton Square in the last 10 years - a seven-bedroom house was bought for £30 million in March this year, and a 10-bedroom house was bought for £4.4m in 2007. 

belgraviawintergarden.jpg
Winter Garden
belgravialivinghp.jpg
Reception room
belgraviakitchen.jpg
Kitchen

 


