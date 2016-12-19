A £55 million Belgravia mega-mansion has been revealed as the most popular property on Rightmove this year, clocking up more than 400,000 views.

At 10,516 sq ft, it's over 10-times the size of an average UK house, and 183 times more expensive.

In fact, its asking price is higher than every other home listed on the site.

First listed in November 2015, the seven-bedroom, six-bathroom Eaton Square terrace house is set over seven storeys and is in a prime position in Belgravia, just behind Buckingham Palace Gardens.

"It's an increasingly rare property, being as it is one of just 15 houses left on Eaton Square that has not been converted into flats,” says head of Knight Frank’s Belgravia office, Stuart Bailey.

The spectacular home is serviced by a lift and has a swimming pool, spa, multimedia room and vault in the basement.

There's also a a winter garden with a retractable glass ceiling on the lower ground floor, plus a roof terrace.

Floorplan : the seven-bedroom, six-bathroom Belgravia house is spread over an impressive seven floors and comes with a pool in the basement and roof terrace.

“Some of the most viewed properties are the amazing mansions that we see thousands of people looking at on Rightmove, either for interiors inspiration or just to dream about the kind of property they want, along with some of the quirky homes that people love to have a nosy inside," says Miles Shipside, Rightmove director and housing market analyst.

Only two houses are known to have been sold on Eaton Square in the last 10 years - a seven-bedroom house was bought for £30 million in March this year, and a 10-bedroom house was bought for £4.4m in 2007.

Winter Garden

Reception room