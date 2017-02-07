  1. Luxury
  2. Property

Super-cool Notting Hill property for sale:step inside Hillgate House and you will feel like you are in the Guggenheim Gallery or London’s Design Museum

The 3,700sq ft home is set over four floors with a plunge pool, gym and cinema...

Click to follow
H&P
narrowhousecredithillgate-house-harrods-estates-from-thomas-ansell-lawrie-cornish.jpg
Hillgate House, Harrods Estates

A Notting Hill home with awesome interiors reminiscent of the Guggenheim Gallery or London’s Design Museum is for sale.

The house was designed in 2010 as a new build by RIBA award-winning Seth Stein Architects. Concealed behind a restored classical Georgian townhouse façade, Hillgate House, is set over four floors including a lower-ground level, and covers 3,700sq ft.

The four-bedroom property has an internal garage, courtyard garden, terraces, plunge pool, study, gym and cinema. Described as a “harmonic living” system, the centre of the property features a three-storey light well, with terracing accessed from the master bedroom on the first floor and living area on the ground floor.

This super-cool space can be yours for £6.75 million, through Harrods Estates.


Follow us on Twitter @HomesProperty and Facebook

Comments