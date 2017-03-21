Find wow factor at every turn in this 9,000sq ft home in Esher, Surrey.

Beyond the grand pillared entrance, marble floors meet polished plaster walls in an entrance hall dominated by a swirling glass staircase up to six plush bedroom suites, along with a guest bedroom, sitting room and kitchenette.

Dining, sitting and drawing rooms offer exceptional ground-floor space and luxury, as does the kitchen/breakfast room with its circular dining area and walk-in glass wine room, set under suspended ceilings.

Completing the picture are manicured gardens, a plunge pool and substantial garages.

Central London is around 19 miles away, with journeys from nearby Esher or Claygate mainline stations taking less than 30 minutes to London Waterloo.

The super-swish home has been listed for £5,495,000. Call John D Wood (01372 629009).