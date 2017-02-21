If you love art, the romance of Italy and have £7.6 million to spare, this exquisite apartment over two floors of a 15th-century palazzo is for sale in Campo Santo Stefano, one of Venice’s most important squares, in the prestigious San Marco district.

Venice Sotheby’s is sole agent for the flat, where the grand reception rooms, pictures below, feature murals by Rococo pastellist Pietro Antonio Perotti, who lived in London from 1772-75 and exhibited at the Royal Academy in Piccadilly.

For more fabulous art, south of the Campo is the Gallerie dell’Accademia, and to the north is Santo Stefano church, with works by Tintoretto and Antonio Canova.















