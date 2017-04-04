To buy Grade II-listed Buckingham House in Old Portsmouth, Hampshire, is to buy a slice of fascinating history.

With exposed timbers dating back to 1450, in 1628, when known as Ye Spotted Dogge Inne, it saw the assassination of George Villiers, Duke of Buckingham, with whom it is said King James I was infatuated.

The dagger reputed to have been used in the killing is included in the sale along with historic documents.

Six bedrooms — five en suite — a grand staircase, three wood-panelled reception rooms with open fires and parquet floors, a bar and a high-spec kitchen make for the perfect B&B, while the pretty walled garden can take 60 guests.

There's parking for two cars, with additional residents' permit parking in the high street.

Nearby Portsmouth & Southsea station has direct London trains.

Buckingham House has been listed for £1.5 million. Through Morris Dibben (02392 737121).