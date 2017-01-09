  1. Luxury
  2. Property

Seven of the world’s most exciting buildings opening in 2017:from a mystical mountain village in the sky to a gigantic life-sized Lego house

The most exciting buildings opening around the world in 2017

The most exciting buildings opening around the world in 2017

  • 1/9 Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art, South Africa

    Contemporary art is on the rise in Africa and the Zeitz MOCAA, spanning over 9,500 square metres, will takes its place among the world’s leading art museums when it opens in 2017.

    Credit Zeitz MOCAA

  • 2/9 Elbphilharmonie, Germany

    Hamburg’s new concert venue was supposed to be finished over a decade ago, but will be worth the wait, combining modern fixtures and fittings with a traditional red-brick base and sculptural, wave-like facade.

    Credit Elbphilharmonie (Dec 2016) © Thies Rätzke

  • 3/9 The Silo, Denmark

    Set to be an exciting new events venue, The Silo is located in Copenhagen. Scroll right...

  • 4/9 The Silo, Denmark

    It used to hold grain but will now house residents in 17 storeys of stacked apartments and public function space.

  • 5/9 Huangshan Mountain Village, China

    Set in the limestone Huangshan Mountains in eastern China, Huangshan Mountain Village is a stunning sight to behold. Scroll right...

    Hufton+Crow

  • 6/9 Huangshan Mountain Village, China

    Each apartment in this village in the skies incorporates local materials and plants into its interior design.

    Hufton+Crow

  • 7/9 Louvre Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

    This striking museum from Pritzker Prize-winning architect Jean Nouvel was originally meant to open in 2012. It fuses traditional and modern styles, with a 180-metre white dome offering ideal art exhibition space.

  • 8/9 The LEGO House, Denmark

    Everyone loves Lego, be they children or adults. This one’s for the grown-ups, with interconnected terraces built from eight-knob Lego bricks joining up to a man-made mountain with citywide views.

    ©2016 The LEGO Group

  • 9/9 Guardian Art Center, China

    This museum/auction house hybrid will be the biggest of its kind in the world when it opens this year. It looks cool, too, echoing both traditional hutong buildings and China’s courtyard houses, with some edgy modern touches such as a floating ring of restaurants.

    Büro Ole Scheeren

A Lego house with panoramic views and a mystical mountain village in the sky are among the exciting new buildings opening around the world this year.

Global property portal Lamudi has highlighted the seven most intriguing buildings cutting their ribbons in 2017, showcasing architectural innovation and creativity. 

The Silo in Copenhagen, Denmark, has been transformed from a 17-storey grain silo into a stacked residential apartment block. In the small Danish town of Billund, the home of Lego's HQ, The Lego House has been built from classic eight-knob Lego bricks as a place for adults to indulge their imaginations, with interconnected terraces joined to a manmade mountain looking out over the city.

Nestled in eastern China’s limestone Huangshan Mountains is a breathtaking village built by Mad Architects, the team behind many of the country’s impressive new tall buildings. Each apartment incorporates local materials and plants into its interior design.

mad2.jpg
Each apartment at China's Huangshen Mountain village incorporates local materials and plants into its interior design (Hufton+Crow)

Meanwhile, just two blocks from Beijing’s ancient Forbidden City, the Guardian Art Center is preparing to welcome its first visitors. The world’s first major museum and auction house hybrid fuses historic and modern design: the lower building appears pixelated like the traditional buildings nearby and at the top, a floating ring houses a hotel and restaurants. Its hollow centre reflects China’s love of courtyard houses.

Pritzker Prize-winning architect Jean Nouvel has added to the United Arab Emirates’ cultural landscape with the Louvre Abu Dhabi, which also balances traditional and modern design. A mosque-like 180-metre white dome covers two-thirds of the $653 million museum, with its high ceilings offering ideal gallery space. 

The Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art in South Africa is another museum to watch, spanning over 9,500 square metres and owned by German businessman Jochen Zeitz.

In Hamburg, Germany, the revamped Elbphilharmonie Concert Hall from Herzog & de Meuron is finally nearing completion more than a decade late. It is extravagant, boasting 600 curved glass panes with harbour views, a Grand Hall full of handblown lamps and €300 toilet brushes in each bathroom, but stays true to the city’s famous Brick Expressionism with a red-brick base and sculptural facade.


Follow us on Twitter @HomesProperty and Facebook

Comments