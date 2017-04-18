The lovely Essex village of Clavering provides the setting for this rather dreamy thatch.

It comes with a beautifully converted barn you could easily turn into B&B/holiday letting space — or even character tea rooms, with its stone floors and large paved terrace.

Inside the main house you’ll find a mass of beams throughout the six bedrooms and spacious reception rooms with open fireplaces, while the bespoke kitchen/dining room is fitted with oak cabinetry, a large central island, granite worktops and a butler’s sink.

The market town of Bishop’s Stortford, less than eight miles away, has trains to Liverpool Street.

The charming home is for sale for £1,195,000. Through Cheffins (01799 795012).