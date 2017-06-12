The Lions rugby tour is under way in New Zealand but Twickenham is still in the spotlight.

The town centre is getting a facelift with riverside schemes such as Brewery Gate, which has 82 flats and 28 houses, a new public square, restaurants and 350-seat theatre venue.

It also benefits from a direct underpass to the train station.

Within a gated mews are Georgian-style four-bedroom townhouses with portico entrances, first-floor terraces and rooftop dormers, priced from £1.55 million.

Roll up rugby fans: Schemes like Brewery Gate are giving Twickenham a facelift

