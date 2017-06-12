  1. Luxury
Score a housing try in Twickenham:riverside development with Georgian-style townhouses, 82 flats, a 350-seat theatre and an underpass to the station

Brewery Gate is helping to put the home of rugby back on the housing map.

The Lions rugby tour is under way in New Zealand but Twickenham is still in the spotlight.

The town centre is getting a facelift with riverside schemes such as Brewery Gate, which has 82 flats and 28 houses, a new public square, restaurants and 350-seat theatre venue.

It also benefits from a direct underpass to the train station.

Within a gated mews are Georgian-style four-bedroom townhouses with portico entrances, first-floor terraces and rooftop dormers, priced from £1.55 million.

Roll up rugby fans: Schemes like Brewery Gate are giving Twickenham a facelift 

Call St James on 020 3642 9714 to visit the newly opened show home. 


